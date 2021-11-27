So you can know if your Xiaomi will receive Android 12 and MIUI 13

You just need to follow a few simple steps to confirm if your Xiaomi will be one of those that will update to Android 12 and MIUI 13. We explain what they are.

MIUI 13 and Android 12 are loaded with great news, and all of them interest you if you have a Xiaomi mobile. However, it is normal that the question arises: will your Xiaomi mobile update to these next versions? Fortunately, there is a Very simple trick to know if your Xiaomi will receive Android 12 and MIUI 13, and in this article we explain step by step how to do it.

Barely it will take you two minutes to complete this process to easily check if your smartphone is one of the lucky ones to receive each update. It is possible that it will update to MIUI 13, but it stays on Android 11. In this way, you could enjoy functions such as the special indicator to know the status of the battery in detail. But there will be time to talk about the news, now is the time to discover this trick.

How to know if your Xiaomi will receive Android 12 and MIUI 13

Xiaomi is characterized by having a broad ecosystem of applications and services that facilitate numerous tasks for their users. One of them is MIUI Downloader, which is focused on downloading new versions of ROMs and Xiaomi apps. This app can be download for free from Google Play Store, so that’s the first thing you have to do to carry out this trick that will allow you to know if you will receive the update to MIUI 13 and Android 12.

When you start using MIUI Downloader, you will see that this app integrate ads, this being one of its negative points. However, in this article we are going to focus on the positives, such as the tool that informs you about these updates to new versions of operating systems.

To do the eligibility verification -this is what the app calls it-, These are the steps you must follow:

Open MIUI Downloader on your Xiaomi mobile. In the list of terminals that appears first, search the name of your mobile and click on it. In our case it is the Redmi Note 7. Within the menu of this mobile, slide down until we find the two functions that interest us. Tap on “MIUI 13 Eligibility Verification” and check if you can update or not. In the case of the Redmi Note 7 the message is the following: “Redmi Note 7 will not receive the MIUI 13 update”. Go back to the main screen and tap on “Android 12 Eligibility Verification”. The message will be the same as in the previous case, “Redmi Note 7 will not receive the update to Android 12”.

As you can see, it is very simple Check if your Xiaomi mobile will update to MIUI 13 and Android 12 with the MIUI Downloader app, you just have to enter these two sections. The Redmi Note 7 that we have used for the test will not update to MIUI 13 or Android 12, but you can check our lists with Xiaomi mobiles that will receive MIUI 13 and those that will update to Android 12 to know all the models that will have the new updates.

