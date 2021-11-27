Sistine Stallone, the captivating daughter of Sylvester Stallone who sweeps the red carpets | Film and Television

Sylvester Stallone He has gifted his three daughters with the best of their genetics. You just have to see how naturally and boldly the oldest of the three has developed, Sistine, during the presentation of Midnight in the Switchgrass, the new crime film from Megan fox and Bruce Willis in which the young heir to the empire Rocky have a secondary role.

East thriller About serial killers with a pattern femicide may be the starting point of the acting career of Sistine Rose Stallone, from 23 years. She had already shot in 2019 the forgettable horror movie about killer sharks At 47 meters 2, but now that he has gloated over talents like those of Fox, Willis, Emile hirsch or Machine Gun KellyYour popularity may skyrocket and you show your acting talent in front of the cameras.

And it was precisely in the Red carpet of the presentation of Midnight in the Switchgrass where the young Sistine Rose Stallone has shone with her own light with her two sisters, Scarlet Rose and Sophia Rose, both fruit of the marriage between Sylvester and the model Jennifer Flavin.





(From left to right) Sistine Stallone, Sophia Rose Stallone and Scarlet Rose Stallone during the presentation of the film ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’ / FilmMagic via Getty Images / Axelle / Bauer-Griffin

Are we facing the rise of a movie star? Will follow Sistine Rose Stallone in the footsteps of his father? Of course Sylvester has always been very proud of his three daughters.

Without going any further, he himself recognized through a post from Instagram that Sistine, Scarlet and Sophia were already flying by themselves. Sitting in an armchair reading the newspaper, the star of The mercenaries he joked wondering: «Where will my daughters be lately? I can’t seem to locate them». Meanwhile, in the foreground, the image of the three young Stallones posing during a film presentation was full-page.

A few minutes before, in another post he was full of compliments towards them: «I am very fortunate to have such beautiful and loving girls who have only brought me happiness. Now I wish they had stopped growing so much!».