Sergio Ramos admits difficult moments after his arrival at PSG: “These are moments of loneliness”

The Spanish defender, Sergio Ramos , who has yet to make his debut for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) following his arrival at the club in summer after leaving the Real Madrid , admits having gone through “difficult times” at this time.

“In the end they are difficult moments, lonely moments. Whole hours in the gym with the physiotherapist, with the physical trainer. You constantly have negative thoughts that sometimes make you doubt”, indicates in an interview to Amazon Prime Video that will be broadcast this Sunday.

In these statements, of which French media such as Sport.fr They advanced this Saturday some extract, the 35-year-old player said despite everything that he had trusted himself.

“I believed in myself and in work. I focus on giving back to the club the trust it has placed in me. I hope to reach my best level,” he added.

Bouquets, away from the playing fields since his arrival in the French capital due to a succession of injuries, was called up for the first time on November 23 for the match against him Manchester City in the Champions League, but finally it was not released in that meeting that the British won 2-1.

As added by the digital Le10sport.fr, the player hopes in that interview that he will have several years in service.

“I think I can continue playing for four or five years. The most important thing is that my head holds. I hope I don’t have any more physical problems.”, said the defender, with a contract with the Parisians until June 2023.



His coach, the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, said this Saturday in the press conference prior to tomorrow’s game against the Saint-Étienne that “He is a great champion that what he can contribute is experience, knowledge, knowing how to be, a lot of virtues that built him” as a footballer.

“We are happy with the evolution. He has been involved with the team for a couple of weeks now. What he needs now is to compete,” said the coach.

“He comes from a Spanish league and also from many months without competing in a French league that is completely different. We will see how he adapts. It is very difficult to predict the weather, it is a question of how he is going to adapt to a new environment, to a new circumstance, to a new league “, concluded.