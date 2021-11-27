Sarah J. Parker’s resounding response to attacks on her physique: What do I do, stop aging? | TV and Show

The Hollywood industry continues to surprise with its stories. Among these, those that have to do with the reunions of series that are taken to the big screen.

The background of such a filming has a cost for those who must remain current before an audience that is debated between the most fan of their artists and another positioned in the most hater spirit, willing to tear up comments to those who seem obsolete, especially if you are a woman in that industry.

The belief in a fountain of eternal youth seems to motivate them. At least, that is the behavior shown by some social network users, who reacted in the worst way to the images of Sarah Jessica Parker, in the framework of the Sex and the City reboot.

And Just Like That: the photos that generated the attack on SJP

The new movie And Just Like That, brought together the protagonists of the successful series (with the exception of Kim Catrall) set in New York, showing a group of friends with different personalities, but willing to survive among fashion, heartbreak and more, in that relentless concrete jungle.

In the middle of these shootings, the controversy appeared. Sarah Jessica Parker was seen with a natural silver hair, with a look that the pandemic made millions of women assume, confined to confinement and a life without ammonia or dyes.

It is a normal situation in the lives of people, men or women. Famous or not famous. At least, so it seemed. The 56-year-old actress did not imagine the reaction of some of the social network users when some photographs went viral, while she was having lunch with her friend, the driver Andy Cohen (53 years old).

They attacked her not only because of her gray hair, but because of the wrinkles on her face.

Reading about Sarah Jessica Parker, I see the hypocrisy of society; attack women because of their age, but not men. She was next to Andy Cohen, also with gray hair, but all the criticism went to her. People grow old, and can continue to live fully. pic.twitter.com/LV7qsbxU82 – Melanie Camarena (@melaniecamaren) November 13, 2021

“Gray hair, gray hair, gray hair. Has white hair? I’m sitting with Andy Cohen, and his head is full of gray hair and he’s exquisite. Why is it okay for him? I don’t know what to say to you! “ said an exhausted public figure, with the double agenda of people who see the demand for eternal youth in women.

“There is so much macho discourse about us that it would not happen against a man”, declared the actress, in an interview with Vogue, taken up by various media, including usmagazine.com.

The also fashion designer, assured that she sees “a lot of hatred on Instagram, a social network that was believed to be friendlier, with respect to others such as Twitter.

“Especially on social media. They all have something to say. ‘He has too many wrinkles, he doesn’t have enough wrinkles “”, he assured.

Then came the most forcefully reflective phrase, one that many women would like to say, with the scope that only one figure in the show possesses, but with the same value for all.

“It almost feels like people don’t want us to be perfectly fine with where we are, like they almost enjoy being hurt by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or if you you do. something if that makes you feel better, ”he continued. “I know how I look. I do not have any other option. What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Vanish?”

11 years ago, SJP declared to the media in its country its intention to not go under the knife to look younger. This is quite ironic, considering that her role as Carrie Bradshaw erto an icon of the socialite woman, empowered and busy with her appearance.

Let me fix this: “Andy Cohen, 53, shows off his gray hair while out with Sarah Jessica Parker” pic.twitter.com/3AYPI9AeyZ – Emily (@emilybernay) July 20, 2021

The discharges of a partner in #DrewBarrymoreShow

After the discharge of Sarah Jessica Parker in Vogue, it was her friend’s turn Andy Cohen. In the interview with the also actress, who today conducts a daily program of interviews with other celebrities, the communicator was consulted on the subject, strengthened by the fact that he is not the literal target of public attacks because of his gray hair.

Cohen emphasized what he considers a double standard that was developed around the subject, relating it to the fact that for years he has lived at ease with his white hair, he shows it to the public and is not criticized as was his friend.

In fact, the Sex and the City reboot has a combative spirit about it, showing “beautiful women living vibrantly in their 50s,” which he believes is “a wonderful message.”

The trend of showing gray hair has been endorsed by other greats on the screen such as Jennifer Aniston, Salma Hayek and Gwyneth Paltrow, as reported by Hola magazine.

In that sense, said publication reminded Andy MacDowell wearing curls (or cunts), with the gray blending trend, according to the actress, the look is inspired by another big one: Jane Fonda.

What it is about is to promote the natural state of those who are often placed not to age in the film industry, with a hater public that forgets that they are women with rights like other women, who are represented when one or more of its icons decide to rebel and step on a red carpet with their gray hair in the wind and their foreheads held high.