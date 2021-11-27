Santiago Baños reveals that America is going for ‘two or three reinforcements’

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11.26.2021 20:55:18





Although his participation in the Opening 2021, at America are already thinking in what will be el next tournament, in which they hope to incorporate two or three players to the Azulcrema squad, he confirmed it Santiago Banos, sports president of the Eagles.

“We have a solid project, we have had meetings with the coaching staff for the tournament that starts next year; we are already in the analysis of the reinforcements, we hope to bring two or three players to join“, mentioned the manager in an interview with TUDN.

In addition, Bathrooms highlighted that the project of the Azulcrema institution with a view to Closing 2022 is to continue supporting their youth players and achieve a good balance between all their players. “We pretend give a lot of strength to the basic forces and make a balance between Mexican and foreign players in the first campus, “he commented.

On the investment issue, the Azulcrema manager stressed that they are willing to spend a good amount of money for a player, although before making that decision they will be cautious and very analytical.

“When you have to invest into something that is really worth it, and let’s be sure it will work, we will do it. The model has changed little by little, now we have to be much more analytical on the subject of reinforcements within the local league as well as abroad because complicated moments are being lived”He shared.

They tuck in the new talent

Secondly, Bathrooms He took the opportunity to highlight that one of America’s objectives is to continue training players, although he stressed that although there are not so many opportunities they give, they will always seek to develop talent.

“We are going little by little, it cannot be changed overnight, nor is it going to happen that five or six players come out a year and less on this team; one debuts and you have to tuck it in with experienced people, we can not give the advantage of debut four or five and be affected on the issue of results because in this institution it cannot be like that ”, he affirmed.