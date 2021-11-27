Santiago Baños announced the hiring of reinforcements in America for next season

América finished the regular season in the first place of the table, which qualified him directly to the Liguilla. (photo: Twitter / @ ClubAmerica)

Even though the current tournament Scream Mexico Opening 2021 It has not finished, there are teams that have already begun to plan their modifications for the next season. While the America is playing the quarterfinals against Cougars, the club’s sports president, Santiago Banos, he assured that already the possibility of bringing in two or three players to reinforce the squad is being analyzed ahead of the next tournament.

It is well known that America is one of the teams with one of the best squads in Mexican soccer. One of the highest paid footballers appears in their ranks, such as the goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa. There are also militants in the institution who are distinguished in their position as: Jorge Sánchez, Pedro Aquino, Sebastián Córdova, Roger Martínez, Henry Martín and Federico Viñas. However, there are positions on the court that, in the opinion of the board, can be improved.

Currently, the Eagles have the possibility of being champions of the maximum circuit, as the press classifies them as favorites and the same club sees it as an obligation, at least, to reach the final. the same Santiago Banos commented that They will seek to take advantage of this opportunity to seek one more final for the team and, if possible, be champions. However, the azulcremas have suffered a lot during the tournament due to the injuries of their players.

Santiago Solari directs his second tournament against Club América, in which he has broken a points record. (Photo: EFE / Francisco Guasco)



Before the season started, Santiago Solari He stressed the importance of getting a reinforcement that would act like a winger on the right. The Argentine strategist has tested different players in that position: Leo Suárez, Benedetti, Miguel Layún, Córdova and even RogerHowever, none have been completely convinced. The conditions that the coach is looking for are those of a fast player, a dribbler who is capable of reaching the baseline and crossing.

Similarly, the Águilas’ midfield has suffered from injuries this season. Hiring Pedro Aquino It was a relief for the nest, however, when it was not available, problems began to arrive. Heading to the close of the tournament, the contention Fernando Madrigal was the starter in the half court. In the same way, in this position, Mario Osuna in the last moment. With this in between, the whole of Coapa could look for one more containment.

Finally, the other area of ​​the field in which Solari has shown his desire to hire someone else is defense. The contract for Emmanuel Aguilera for another year but, prior to this decision, the team was already looking for another center-back to cover the area. The other central defender is Bruno Valdez, who has also been afflicted with injuries.

Injuries have haunted the América squad this season. (Photo: Liga MX).

During the last few weeks, Santiago Baños has reiterated his commitment to America, showing their support and optimism prior to the most important matches of the contest. This does not cloud his vision for the future and he is aware that if he wants to get some good negotiations for the next tournament, it is best to plan them immediately.

For now, the Eagles will play the second leg in the quarterfinals of the league against Cougars. The meeting will take place at the Azteca Stadium next Saturday, November 27. The global score is tied at zeros, remembering that the away goal is no longer a tiebreaker criterion, the azulcremas have the advantage, because if the tie prevails, they advance by position in the table.

