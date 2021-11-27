Sam Asghari, who is he and how did he get engaged to Britney Spears? | People | Entertainment

The actor portrayed the credited character as “Sexy Santa” in an episode of the HBO max series ‘Hacks’ (2021).

Sam asghari is a budding actor and personal trainer for a long time. However, this 27-year-old is best known to millions of people as the fiancé of a 39-year-old woman who was, for years, the world’s greatest pop star: Britney Spears, who recently was released from legal guardianship that was noticed about her more than a decade ago.

That Asghari’s famous fiancée is engaged to him is one of the few details of his private life that are in the public domain. The two have said in interviews that they met in 2016, when he appeared in the music video for Spears’ single. Slumber party (which features a special participation from Tinashe), in the role of contemplative observer as she crawls across a banquet table to lick what appears to be spilled milk.

Since then, the couple have shown up together numerous times on their Instagram accounts, usually doing some physical activity, relaxing in a sunny vacation spot, waving at the camera at close range, or a combination of all three. The couple announced their engagement on Instagram in September. (him with a photo; she with a compilation of clips showing her diamond ring to the camera).

However, details regarding virtually every other aspect of Asghari’s fiancée’s life only known to people who have access to confidential court records relating to the guardianship that governed its existence since 2008, and which has already been terminated by a judge. Of course, his relationship with Asghari arose within the parameters of this legal gimmick, the terms of which are so thoroughly concealed that, for more than a decade, people outside her could only guess how someone in her circle, much less herself, felt about it.

Asghari’s labor efforts

One Friday in October Asghari arrived at an agreed location in downtown Los Angeles for an hour-long photo shoot and interview., and met with his publicist, Brandon cohen (reluctant; black T-shirt; often with the phone to his ear), and with his creative director, named Maxi (talkative; pink plaid suit; often everywhere).

In the conversation, Asghari – who moved to California from Iran at age 12 to live with his father, who had emigrated seven years earlier– He was nice. When we ask what aspect of daily life you had the most trouble adjusting to after leaving your mother and sisters in Tehran as a teenager, to travel to a foreign country whose language he did not speak, to live with a father whom he had not seen since he was 4 years old, Asghari replied: “To be honest, for me it was not difficult at all. It was easy for me ”.

Sam Asghari left Iran at age 12 to move to California to live with his father. Photo: Ryan Pfluger

When we asked him to mention the worst job he ever had, Asghari, who said that her pre-acting work included a stint at Best Buy and rolling sushi for quinceanera parties, stated that each job was as enjoyable as the last because find “happiness in every job. My job, at this moment, is acting “, he clarified.

One of the interpretations of Asghari that has been seen the most in his career – although it may not seem like it. was that of a character credited as “Sexy Santa” in an episode of the 2021 HBO Max series Hacks. He appeared in only one scene, opposite Jean Smart.

“Of course Acting is not just shooting TV shows and movies ”Asghari commented. “The choreography of the stunts, the training, the auditions … are part of it. So it’s a full time job”.

Although their posts on social media often showing him in the midst of his pursuit of physical fitness, Asghari described personal training as his “waiter job.”, that is, a job that an aspiring actor keeps until he can keep up with acting.

But as you reorient your career path, Asghari remains linked to an online personal training subscription service, Asghari Fitness, which, he said, has nearly a thousand subscribers. For $ 9 a week, subscribers have access to video clips in which a man, sometimes, but not always, Asghari, demonstrates exercises such as the “Bulgarian Split Squat” and “Good Morning with Dumbbells,” along with a workout program. suggested training.

Subscribers too receive a meal plan It contains recipes for up to three meals and three snacks a day.

Asghari mentioned that Asghari Fitness “It will always improve”, that “it is very exclusive” and that “it is not something that I am promoting, nor do I expect to earn millions of dollars with it”.

Participating in an episode of a season of a show on HBO Max doesn’t “pay your bills” either.Asghari opined. “If you’re in three or four different movies, yeah, that pays the bills.”