Salma Hayek was told that she could have been a great star “if she was not Mexican” – Publimetro México

Salma Hayek She is one of the most famous Mexican actresses in the world, sharing various films with renowned Hollywood stars such as Adam Sandler, Will Smith and recently with Lady Gaga. However, not everything has been easy for her, since had several drawbacks in show business due to his nationality and how that detail made it difficult for him to get to where he is.

In fact, the Mexican confessed that at some point in her career they made the comment that she would have been one of the most recognized actresses in Hollywood if she had been born in the United States, letting her see that her promotion was prevented due to her nationality.

In an interview with the newspaper El País, the actress commented that her path to stardom in Hollywood would have been easier if she had had another nationality, indicating that at some point in her career they let her know as a compliment, but she took it. as an offense.

“It’s a bit insulting when they tell you: ‘If you hadn’t been born on the other side of the border, you would have been the biggest star in this country’. But my name is not Latin, I am also Lebanese. Arabic and Mexican is a combination that for the United States… But here we are, ”said Hayek.

She also commented that thanks to the changes within the film industry, now at 55 she gets more interesting roles than when she was in her 30s, indicating that although she never gave up, there is still a world “more open at this time. ”.

“At first, it was impossible for Hispanic actors to find a place in Hollywood. Right now that world has changed, it is more open, and I have the reward for the pains I went through. I never gave up, “said the actress.

Your vision of diversity

Previously, in an interview to promote Eternals, her debut in the world of superheroes, Salma Hayek could not contain the excitement to represent her country and all her people when she arrived at one of the most famous audiovisual production houses today.

However, he also commented that his nationality complicated things, even in an environment as diverse as the one in which Marvel develops, including all kinds of characters with diverse origins as well as the actors who play them.

“It is a bit difficult to be an action hero if you are Mexican. It is very difficult to be an action hero if you are Mexican and female. But for being an action hero, being Mexican, a woman and my age, I felt like they were attacking me”Salma confessed.

Salma Hayek is comfortable with her age

Again, in relation to her age and job opportunities, Salma Hayek commented that despite having passed the 50-year-old line, she does not feel that her job opportunities have diminished, and in fact she states that feel “less pressure” because it is more acceptable to have blemishes.

“With age I have less pressure to be perfect. Because you say, ‘settle in, I’m already in my 50s. What is certain is that you have to work more to be imperfect. But as you will see, I don’t kill myself either, I’m quite relaxed, “said the actress with a laugh.

Next, she commented on how difficult it has been for her to shed the extra pounds she had to gain to play the role of Pina Auriemma in House of Gucci, reporting that it had been easier for her to find another method to simulate a larger figure, such as like Jared Leto did.

“With everything that has cost me to lose the kilos, that I have not lost all of them yet, I was left thinking: ‘well, why didn’t I do like Jared Leto and put cheeks and a nose …?’ I really enjoyed eating pastita while I was earning them, but how hard it is to take them off after 50!”Revealed the Mexican.

