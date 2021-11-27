Robert Downey Jr influenced Marvel Studios more than we thought

Actor Robert Downey Jr greatly influenced all the actors who joined the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

The movie Iron Man (2008) was an immediate success that launched the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe and a few years later it has become the most successful saga in history. If that first film is distinguished for something, it is for the spectacular performance of Robert Downey Jr who showed a lot of charisma like Tony Stark.

Now, Jeremy renner wanted to remember how important it has been Robert Downey Jr for all the actors who have joined Marvel Studios over the years:

“I think Robert Downey Jr started the MCU the way he did Iron Man. He took all of us under his wing, so to speak, to guide us in a certain way. We all knew each other and we are all friends, only in a different way you can lean on someone ”.

Thus the actor demonstrated a leadership that was later transmitted in the cinema, that is why Hombre de Hierro He is one of the most beloved characters in the franchise.

This hero’s journey within the MCU is shocking.

When the first movie was released, they told us how Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) A womanizer, billionaire and genius inventor who only cared about himself, he was captured and had to escape from a cave by creating armor. This caused him to change his way of being since he did not want to build weapons in conflict with Obadiah Stane (Jeff Bridges). Then he faced Ivan Vanko (Mickey Rourke) already Aldrich Killian (Guy Pearce). Meanwhile, he joined The Avengers and defended Earth from aliens and a melomaniac robot. Then it was crucial to stop Thanos, as he sacrificed himself to defeat him using the Infinity Stones in Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Now Robert Downey Jr, will not return to Marvel studios, but at least he has left an indelible memory for both the fans and the actors who have coincided with him. Luckily, we can review all his movies at the Disney Plus streaming platform.