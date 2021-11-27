Rihanna shows off her brilliant figure behind the scenes in a dress | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful Barbadian singer, Rihanna, has made several presentations of her products and in each one of them she presents her beauty in different elegant dresses, but on some occasions she turns out to be the most flirtatious thanks to her outfit.

That was what happened on this occasion and his photographer was in charge of capturing the right in the behind the scenes, while their makeup artists and stylists They were giving her a challenge that she was in charge of making her figure shine before the flash and she consented to her fans with the images.

It is about a couple of photos that were shared on an Instagram fan account in which they share only the most flirtatious content and the favorite of their fans who cannot help but enjoy every second of their beauty and share it with the world so no one misses it.

In the photo we can see that she was sitting in that chair that is in the dressing room, like a star of Hollywood but of course getting ready to look perfect for the promotion of her catwalks

In case you did not know, the famous one changed the microphone for the pen and has dedicated herself to designing clothes, fashion design was always one of her favorite things and she took advantage of her fame to be able to enter the industry and has been very successful.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICTURES OF RIRI

Rihanna always flirty and beautiful in front of the cameras for her fans.



In fact, their catwalks have managed to surpass some renowned brands, previously many catwalks with musical events were held but thanks to the thin models and the rejection by the public they stopped happening.

That is how Rihanna entered the business and began to have models of all kinds, shapes, colors and showed that inclusion comes in handy and more when it comes to the empowerment of women, although without also ruling out men, a true visionary who you have managed to please the general public.

In Show News we will continue to share her beautiful images and of course also the news that come to emerge about her, it is important to remember that I recently clarified that she is not retired from music because her return could be very soon, either with an album or with presentations.