Rice: this is how you should prepare it to regulate cholesterol levels

High cholesterol is harmful to health as it increases the risk of heart disease because fatty deposits can form in the blood vessels and as time goes by, the deposits grow and hinder the circulation of blood through the arteries. Therefore, do not take care of yourself in front of cholesterol It will cause the deposits to break up and form a clot that leads to a heart attack. This is why specialists recommend a healthy diet with rice as the central axis.

While there are foods that should be avoided so as not to have cholesterol bad, there are also those who are perfect because they contribute to the high cholesterol it does not affect health by keeping it within normal parameters. Consequently, recent research has revealed that the incorporation of rice a healthy diet will help regulate its levels.

Related news

The argument, according to the Spanish chef Karlos Arguiñano, is due to the fact that the rice contains phytosterols in its peel, which helps reduce the levels of high cholesterol. And also this grain will be beneficial to regulate blood pressure due to its low salt content. Therefore we are in the presence of a superfood that will affect the disease of the cholesterol and, consequently, in other pathologies.

The intake of rice to regulate the high cholesterol It must be combined with other foods such as vegetables, low-fat meats and some fish, with the aim of not living on this cereal. While the specific recommendation for its intake will not lie in the preparation, but in the way in which it is consumed since it must be moderately and slowly so that it does not cause abdominal bloating. Although it is also suggested to consume it as a risotto.

Photo: Pixabay

Therefore this cereal will become one of the axes of the diet for patients who have cholesterol bad. In this sense, the disease considered silent because it does not present symptoms will find an obstacle in rice since it will directly affect the control of the levels of high cholesterol. However, the patient should not settle for this and should go to the doctor to start other parallel treatments.