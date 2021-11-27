Review: Emily Blunt Transcends a Crammed “Jungle Cruise”

Do you remember the lighthearted adventure movies that took us on a trip back in time? “The Mummy” (“The mummy”)? Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade ”(“ Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade ”)? “” Pirates of the Caribbean “(” Pirates of the Caribbean “)? (The first at least) How about the classic romantic dialogues of a beautiful but totally different couple in “Romancing the Stone” (“After the lost emerald”) or “The African Queen” (“The African queen”)?

“Jungle Cruise” certainly does. This is a movie whose sole purpose is to remind you of at least a dozen other movies that you love. And he almost gets away with it thanks to his charismatic stars Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson, who mostly make you forget you’re watching a movie based on a theme park attraction that appears to have been made to order at the nostalgia factory. Bringing inspiration to the surface is not a cinematic crime, but “Jungle Cruise,” directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and written by Glenn Ficarra, John Requa and Michael Green, often does so to its own detriment.

The montage involves Spanish conquistadors (played by Édgar Ramírez, Dani Rovira, and Quim Gutiérrez), a maniacal German prince (Jesse Plemons in a brilliantly exaggerated role), and a serious English woman, Blunt’s Lily Houghton, who have dedicated their lives to find a mythical panacea called “Tears of the Moon.” After Lily’s truly excellent introduction to a museum archive heist, she and her dandy brother MacGregor (a scene-stealing Jack Whitehall) travel to the Amazon jungle, where they recruit a struggling riverboat captain, Frank. (Johnson), to guide them downstream in search of this miraculous flower.

“Jungle Cruise” is pleasantly cartoonish from its production design to its costumes (although some of the computer-created animals are artificial to the point of distracting for a production of this size). But he gets bogged down in his own over-explained mythology when he could have simply navigated the simple search for a magical MacGuffin.

However, Johnson’s Frank is fun. The writers have given him a lot of cheesy puns as a nod to the theme park ride, and Johnson knows how to sell them. He’s still very easy on the eyes, and he and Blunt are clearly having fun together. His energy is contagious.

Blunt, meanwhile, is completely wonderful and operates on another level. She feels completely and easily at home as Lily, and it would be wonderful to see her again in this character on the big screen.

But there is also a big problem: “Jungle Cruise” does not work out as the romance it wants to be. Blunt and Johnson have great chemistry and banter, but not romantic. It’s more of a platonic relationship between friends and peers, which is perfectly fine, but the script tries to force it to be something else and it feels fake, especially as the plot increasingly relies on Lily and Frank’s relationship.

Plus, despite Herculean efforts, Blunt and Johnson can’t do much more with a script that too often makes cowardly jokes about Lily’s pants, Frank’s guitar, and MacGregor’s obsession with the material. There are also some curious decisions regarding how the sexism and misogyny of the time is framed. Is it credible that a group of scientists who recently lived under Queen Victoria find it ridiculous to suggest that a woman could lead an Amazonian tribe?

Perhaps my expectations got too high over the course of the past year and I pinned all my hopes on the summer (boreal) tapes on “Jungle Cruise.” It’s a good adventure with two true movie stars that could well become an essential title to rewatch, like the movies it references. But seeing her for the first time, it mostly feels like a sincere and confident tribute.

“Jungle Cruise,” a Walt Disney Pictures premiere that hits theaters on Friday and the Disney + streaming service (with Premium access), has a PG-13 rating (warning parents that it may be inappropriate for children under the age of 12). 13 years) from the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) for “adventure violence.” Duration: 127 minutes. Two and a half stars out of four.