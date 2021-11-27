Resident Evil 4 remaster made by fans already has a release date and you can download it for free

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Resident Evil 4 It is a classic that marked a before and after in the industry. For this reason it is a pity that their official remasters have not been up to the task. Luckily, that’s about to change, since fans have been working on their own remastering for 8 years and it already has a release date.

Through social media, the team behind Resident Evil 4 HD Project announced that their game will be available from February 2, 2022. This is a release that will be available completely free for PC, but you will need a copy of Resident Evil 4 for PC if you want to play it.

But what did the team achieve? Resident Evil 4 HD Project in these 8 years? What they promise could make their remastering the definitive version of Resident Evil 4 for modern platforms. For example, it features high-resolution videos that are appropriately scaled and integrated into the game. It also restores transparency in the shooting menu and improves models.

Remastering also allows you to adjust the Field of View and makes the V-Sync option work. In this way, you will be able to customize the graphic options.

Resident Evil 4 It originally debuted on the Nintendo GameCube and has since made its way to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. It has also received re-releases on more recent Nintendo consoles and even a virtual reality version. You can learn more about this Capcom classic by clicking here.

