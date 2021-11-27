Report case of unilateral chorioretinitis and partial blindness in patient infected by Nile virus

It was a 28-year-old patient.

The cases subsequently continued to spread westward through the United States in subsequent years.

Although the West Nile virus (WNV) mostly manifests itself asymptomatically in humans, there are cases where the infection can cause encephalitis, meningitis and according to literature, a neuroinvasive disease can present in 1 out of 150 patients.

Vectors of WNV include, among others, Aedes-type mosquitoes (most prevalent in Puerto Rico), Ochlerotatus and the genus Culex, also abundant in the Country. According to literature, by 2002, birds infected by the virus were serologically evidenced on the island.

Precisely these data are reinforced from a scientifically based health perspective in a case reported in Puerto Rico, in a 28-year-old girl infected with WNV, which shows that not only humans have had to be forced to live with COVID-19, but that we continue to live with other infectious pathogens of which education should also be raised that results in the prevention of diseases like this, due to its potential to complicate and cause serious clinical pictures.

The woman presented with an 18-month history of photopsy – sensation of vision of lights or flashes without external light stimuli – and alteration of the visual field of the left eye. Doctors maintain that she had no history of other neurological symptoms or viral-type illness concurrent with the onset of her symptoms.

Although the visual field was corrected in both eyes, the woman’s left eye revealed multifocal chorioretinitis, in different stages of evolution, light orange lesions and multiple small perforated lesions.

“Visual field tests revealed an acute physiological scotoma enlargement. The serology of the antibody to West Nile virus in serum it revealed negative IgM and positive IgG (means that there was a recent infection). The patient was treated with oral prednisone for two weeks, followed by a gradual reduction in therapy for about 13 weeks, which resulted in the normalization of the visual field defect ”, detail the authors, assigned to the Medical Sciences Campus.

A scotoma is an alteration in the field of vision where an area in which vision is null. It is a partial blindness, since it does not limit total vision and the person does not perceive them (negative scotoma).

Meanwhile, chorioretinitis due to toxoplasma occurs when a parasite called Toxoplasma gondii penetrates the retina – the light-sensitive layer in the eye – and the choroid – the layer of the eyeball near the retina – and causes inflammation that can scar the retina and reduce vision.

“To our knowledge, our case is the first description in the medical literature of acute enlargement of the acute physiological scotoma in a patient with fundus findings and serology suggestive of chorioretinitis due to West Nile virus. Our case also raises the possibility of a primary infection by the West Nile virus within the island of Puerto Rico. Our case raises the possibility of ophthalmic manifestations in some patients with asymptomatic infection with this virus. Furthermore, this case provides evidence suggesting that primary transmission of the West Nile virus it is possible in Puerto Rico”, It is revealed.

Likewise, Dr. Armando Torres, ophthalmologist and professor at the Medical Sciences Campus, argued that this case reinforces the need to take into account that in Puerto Rico This type of virus exists, and he explained that the way it is transmitted is that the Culex species bites the bird infected with WNV and then bites the human, and infects it.

WNV is an arthropod-borne arbovirus of the family Flaviviridae, genus Flavivirus. It was first isolated from the West Nile district of Uganda in 1937 and was finally recognized as a cause of severe human meningitis and encephalitis in 1957, according to literature.

It has been documented in Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia and, more recently, in the Americas. In 1999, the first North American case of human WNV encephalitis occurred in New York City.

The cases subsequently continued to spread westward through the United States in subsequent years.

Scientists from the Vector Unit of Puerto Rico They have identified more than 40 species of mosquitoes on the island and the Aedes and Culex species are the most common.

Other authors of the case were doctors Mariam Vila Delgado, Gabriel Sanz and Edgar De Jesus Rodriguez.

Read the full case here.