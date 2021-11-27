‘Red Alert’: Gal Gadot beats Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson in new Netflix

Netflix has brought the actors together before their cameras Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot in his new action movie, ‘Red alert’. In her, The Rock is an agent of the FBI who is wing with an art thief, Reynolds, to catch the actress, also a criminal.

The audiovisual platform has published a three-minute scene in which the three protagonists coincide. In it, the policeman and the thief are close to catching the character played by Gal gadot, but not everything goes as expected.

In fact, the thief manages to get rid of the authorities by giving a spectacular beating to her pursuers. He does so with a spectacular mastery of weapons found in the museum room, from which he intends to steal a valuable object.

‘Red Alert’: release date on Netflix

The new film can be seen on the audiovisual content platform from next 12th of November. The followers of these three actors, who are not few, count the days to watch the film on their televisions.

Filming of ‘Red alert’ It started last January. Anyway, the coronavirus interrupted the process. “We have worked hard to get the best movie possible trying to keep everyone safe,” he explained. Gal gadot.