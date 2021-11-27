Ranking: the 20 most chosen names for babies in 2020 and 2021 in Argentina
Babies born between 2020 and 2021 are called “pandemials” because they arrived in a non-traditional world, a world that had been changed by the coronavirus.
In that context, Among the names most chosen by fathers and mothers to baptize their children in that period appeared some considered rather exotic, linked to characters from television series or those chosen by celebrities.
According to data from the National Registry of Persons (Renaper), which were requested by LA NACION, some names are among the most chosen as first names and also as part of compound names. On the other hand, there are others that are only part of one of the two rankings.
The equation takes into account the repetition of the names, regardless of whether they are first or second, according to the Renaper data, the 15 most frequent names in men were:
For women, the most frequent names during 2020 and so far in 2021 were:
Last year, 75,410 babies were born and had one of the following 20 as their first names:
- Matthew: 7750
- Baptist: 5237
- John: 5125
- Philip: 4785
- Bruno: 4440
- Noah: 4428
- Benicio: 4225
- Thiago: 3772
- Cyrus: 3663
- Liam: 3516
- Lorenzo: 3285
- Benjamin: 3170
- Valentino: 3071
- Bastian: 2935
- Santino: 2911
- Santiago: 2743
- Dante: 2619
- Lautaro: 2599
- Francisco: 2591
- Ian: 2545
In the case of women, there were 75,050 babies born in 2020 who first bear one of the following names:
- Emma: 7966
- Olivia: 5409
- Martina: 5236
- Isabella: 5214
- Soul: 4620
- Catalina: 4099
- Mia: 4084
- Amber: 3730
- Win: 3722
- Dolphin: 3574
- Sofia: 3457
- Emilia: 3213
- Valentina: 3127
- Bianca: 2922
- Rome: 2734
- Zoe: 2538
- Renata: 2517
- Light: 2344
- Franchesca: 2283
- Emily: 2261
So far, so far in 2021 and until November 16, there were 52,139 babies who were born and were first named with one of the following 20 names:
- Matthew: 5166
- Baptist: 3,783
- Philip: 3673
- Noah: 3563
- John: 3381
- Liam: 3114
- Benicio: 2,952
- Bruno: 2821
- Thiago: 2611
- Lorenzo: 2256
- Cyrus: 2221
- Valentino: 2056
- Bastian: 2044
- Santiago: 1952
- Benjamin: 1924
- Santino: 1918
- Lautaro: 1775
- Francis: 1677
- Dante: 1630
- Ignatius: 1622
The babies born in the same period that take one of the 20 most chosen names in the first place were 52,035:
- Emma: 5201
- Olivia: 3958
- Soul: 3579
- Martina: 3475
- Isabella: 3447
- Catalina: 3025
- Mia: 2651
- Rome: 2389
- Sofia: 2317
- Emilia: 2316
- Delfina: 2274
- Amber: 2252
- Valentina: 2182
- Win: 2174
- Emily: 1982
- Bianca: 1956
- Zoe: 1831
- Renata: 1733
- Aitana: 1685
- Light: 1608
Children of celebrities and series characters, among the chosen
In the list of males, the names of the three sons of Lionel messi are among the 10 most chosen with Matthew in the lead, followed by Thiago and Cyrus. The name also appears Noah, which the actress used Luisana Lopilato to baptize the son she had with the Canadian singer Michel Bublé.
In the case of women’s names, one of the surprises is the case of Emily, a very rare name in the country. In official records there are less than 2,000 women named Emily before the pandemic. The answer to its resurgence may lie in the Netflix series “Emily in Paris,” released in 2020 and starring Lily Collins. Actress Emily Blunt may also have had her share of influence in the rise in the ranking of this name.
Another similar case occurred with the case of the name “Roma”, which prior to the last two years accumulated some 500 women in almost 100 years. However, after the birth of Dalma Maradona’s eldest daughter, on March 12, Rome got into the first places. In 2020 it was ranked 15 and so far in 2021 it is in the eighth step.