Ranking Netflix in Spain: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Friday, November 26

In a market as saturated as that of Internet streaming services, these platforms struggle to have the best productions. Netflix He is no stranger to this reality and, willing to become a strong opponent, provides his subscribers with the list of his 10 films with the best acceptance in Spain.

We are talking about the list that classifies the titles according to who is watching what in real time. If you are interested in knowing what quality content is available, keep reading the following paragraphs.

1. Baytown Outlaws

A woman (Longoria) hires the services of three somewhat mindless brothers to rescue her son from her ex-husband (Thornton), whom she considers a bad father.

2. Wound

Jackie Justice is a mixed martial arts fighter who leaves the sport in disgrace. With bad luck and seething with rage and regret years after the fight, her manager and boyfriend Desi persuades her into a brutal underground fight and catches the eye of a fighting league promoter who promises Jackie a life back in the game. octagon. But the path to redemption unexpectedly turns personal when Manny, the son she delivered as a baby, shows up on her doorstep. A triumphant story of a fighter who claims her power, inside and outside the ring, when everyone has told it.

3. Jack Reacher: Never go back

Major Susan Turner, leader of Reacher’s former military unit, is falsely accused of treason. Jack Reacher will have to get her out of prison and discover the truth behind a government conspiracy to clear their names and save their lives. During the escape, Reacher will discover a secret from his past that could change his life forever. Sequel to “Jack Reacher” (2012).

Four. The Boy Who Saved Christmas

An ordinary boy named Nikolas embarks on an extraordinary adventure through the snowy north in search of his father, who is on a mission to discover the legendary elven village, Elfhem. Alongside a stubborn reindeer named Blitzen and a loyal pet mouse, Nikolas soon finds his destiny in this magical tale that proves that nothing is impossible.

5. Red alert

When Interpol sends out a “Red Alert”, it means that Police departments around the world must be on the alert to catch the most wanted criminals. All alarms go off when a reckless robbery unites the best FBI agent (Johnson) with two rival criminals (Gadot & Reynolds). A coincidence that will make the unpredictable happen.

6. Jack Reacher

Jack Reacher (Tom Cruise), a former military policeman who lives in semi-hiding as a vagabond and works on his own, decides to investigate the case of a sniper who has been accused of killing, by pure chance, five people in a shooting. When questioned, the sniper pleads not guilty and also demands the presence of Jack Reacher.

7. If I were rich

Santi is a young man in distress who, overnight, becomes rich. Very rich. The problem is, the “best” thing you can do is not tell your friends. And much less your partner, of course.

8. The last witch hunter

In the middle of the war of the witches against the humans, the witch hunters are ready to stop them. One of these brave hunters is Kaulder (Vin Diesel), who manages to kill the all-powerful Witch Queen, thus decimating her devoted followers. However, before dying, this evil witch manages to curse Kaulder with the gift of immortality. In this way, the hunter will see all his loved ones die, separating from his beloved wife and daughter and remaining alone over the years. Decade after decade, Kaulder will continue to hunt and kill witches, all the while missing his late wife and daughter for a second. One of his greatest enemies is Belial (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson), an evil sorcerer whom he tries to stop with the help of the young and good witch Chloe (Rose Leslie).

9. John Wick: Blood Pact

Legendary assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is forced out of retirement by a former associate who plans to gain control of a mysterious international group of assassins. Forced to help him by a blood oath, John sets out on a thrilling adrenaline-filled journey to Rome to fight the world’s most dangerous assassins.

10. The Croods

The film is set in prehistoric times, where Crug leads his family beyond the comfort of their home after it is destroyed by a major earthquake. While trying to travel through the unknown and terrifying world, they meet a nomad who captivates his clan, especially his older sister, with his modern mind.

