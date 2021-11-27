Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United prepares two outings

“Unfortunately, another great coach is coming to the Premier”, these statements by Jürgen Klopp can excite the Manchester United fans. And that’s how Ralf Rangnick’s German coach, the team’s next coach, has spoken Red devil that will come after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s goodbye.

The Teuton has managed, on two occasions, to create an important project in Germany. He did it first with Hoffenheim and later with RB Leipzig. As coach, he led Shalcke 04 to a semi-final of Champions League, losing, precisely, against Manchester United, team that will train.

Donny van de Beek and Dean Henderson, on the exit ramp

In that sense, Rangnick likes to have maximum control over the squad and the transfer market. As pointed out The Telegraph, the set of Old trafford would release two players with little impact on Manchester United, such as Donny van de Beek and Dean Henderson.

The case of the midfielder is painful, because in Ajax he was considered a great promise, although he has not managed to triumph in England, a case similar to that of Memphis Depay. Henderson for his part, has found the best version of David De Gea in years, and has not been able to count on opportunities. Both could go out in January in search of opportunities.