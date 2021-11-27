QUE! Are Rihanna and ASAP Rocky already thinking about marriage?

Could it be that the next step in your relationship is at the altar? Getty Images

Singer Rihanna lives an unbeatable moment at all levels, since to the successes harvested in the record field for more than fifteen years, it must be added that in recent times it has managed to consolidate its position in the always competitive fashion and cosmetics industry thanks to to your signature Fenty, which also [convirtió a Rihanna hace sólo unas semanas, y de forma oficial, en milmillonaria](https://www.glamour.mx/celebrities/gossip/articulos/rihanna-es-la-mujer-mas-rica-en-la-musica-mil-millonaria-segun-forbes/21094).

In terms of love, the Barbados star has no complaints either, quite the opposite. Since December 2019, the artist maintains a discreet romantic relationship with rapper ASAP Rocky, with whom she is ‘madly in love’ according to sources in your environment. The young interpreter would feel the same level of adoration for her as pointed out by the same informants, to the point that they would both be considering going through the altar now sometime in the near future.

Riri and ASAP Rocky claim to be madly in love with each other. Getty Images

‘These two they are madly in love, and it is true that in recent days much has been said about a possible marriage commitment‘, assured a confidant in conversation with the magazine US Weekly, before explaining that in any case the evolution of their romance will continue to occur organically and without the need to force the next steps.

‘Rocky has been the one that has been giving the most clues about this theory, so it could happen earlier than expected. It is true that they have no pressure or rush. The important thing is that the two continue to build this beautiful relationship that they have: they had never established such a deep connection with previous partners, ‘added the informant.