Prevent double voting in consultation with use of INE credential

To avoid multiple votes being cast during the consultation for the fiscal pact, the Guadalajara Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judicial Power (TEPJF) endorsed the use of the credential of the National Electoral Institute (INE).

The foregoing after ruling 1014. It was established that the use of this identification is not excessive and does not restrict the participation of Jalisco residents.

Claudia Alejandra Vargas, counselor of the State Electoral and Citizen Participation Institute (IEPC), explained that this occurred from a trial promoted by two citizens who asked that the credential not be required, because the exercise was aimed at the inhabitants of the Entity, and that being so, the document was not necessary as long as it was proven that they resided in Jalisco.

However, the Guadalajara Chamber of the TEPJF confirmed that such identification is necessary, therefore, when the resolution is notified to the IEPC, it will be requested and will be marked with the letters “C” and “J” corresponding to the phrase “Consulta Jalisco ”, In addition to placing indelible ink on the thumb of the person who participated.

Although this can be erased in a few hours, according to what was observed in the last extraordinary election of Tlaquepaque, by means of the plastic it will be taken for granted that the person has already expressed his opinion on the query.

The Court also noted that because the votes of minors will not be counted in the results of the state consultation, It will not be necessary to present any identification to allow your participation in the exercise.

For this exercise to be binding, at least 33% of the citizens of the State must vote.

The query, which will have a cost of 29 million pesos, It will begin today in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area (AMG) and the Altos Norte and Altos Sur Regions. Tomorrow it will take place in the Cienega and Sureste Regions.

200 electronic ballot boxes will remain installed in the AMG during the four weekends of the day, from November 27 to December 19.

Starts in Altos Norte and Altos Sur

It will be in the Altos Norte and Altos Sur regions where the popular consultation for the fiscal pact will start today, informed the President of the State Council and Citizen Participation, María del Rocío Delgado.

In the Northern Region, the polling stations will be installed in the municipal seats of Encarnación de Díaz, Lagos de Moreno, Ojuelos de Jalisco, San Diego de Alejandría, San Juan de los Lagos, Teocaltiche, Unión de San Antonio and Villa Hidalgo.

In the Altos Sur Region, the boxes will be set up in Acatic, Arandas, Jalostotitlán, Jesús María, Mexticacán, San Ignacio Cerro Gordo, San Julián, San Miguel El Alto, Tepatitlán de Morelos, Valle de Guadalupe, Cañadas de Obregón and Yahualica, from González Gallo.

Tomorrow, the second day of this consultation, the boxes will be installed in the municipalities that comprise the Cienega Region and the Southeast Region.

For the year, 100 reception centers will be installed permanently, during the eight days of the consultation (four weekends, starting today), in the municipalities that comprise the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area (ZMG).

TO KNOW

To know the location of the boxes where you can participate, interested persons can enter the league: https://pactofiscal.mx/encuentratucasilla/.

It was on Thursday when the Jalisco State Electoral and Citizen Participation Institute (IEPC) approved a new increase of 3.2 million pesos to carry out the consultation of the fiscal pact, reaching a total of 29 million pesos, when it was initially budgeted at 22.5 million.

Reception centers by municipality in the ZMG

Guadalajara: 36

Zapopan: 31

Tlaquepaque: 12

Tlajomulco: 11

Tonala: 10

Consultation dates

November 27, Regions: Altos Norte Region, Altos Sur Region.

November 28, Regions: Ciénega Region, Southeast Region.

December 4, Regions: South Region, Laguna Region.

December 5, Regions: Sierra de Amula Region, Valles Region.

December 11, Regions: Western Sierra Coast Region.

December 12, Regions: North Region, South Coast Region.

December 18-19: AMG only.

They present “Conchita Popular” and “Paco Fiscal”

SPECIAL



Just one day before the popular consultation in Jalisco, the IEPC presented “Conchita Popular “and”Paco Fiscal ”, the characters with whom they will promote the exercise. They are in charge of explaining what the consultation is for and what is the fiscal pact on which it is intended to decide. The presiding counselor of the IEPC, Paula Ramírez, said that brigades are being carried out to distribute promotional material and that a microsite has been created. He said that there were informational tables and university conferences with academics from the different educational centers of the State and specialists on the subject.

They reproach spending of 29 million pesos in consultation on fiscal pact

The 29 million pesos (MDP) that will cost the consultation on the fiscal pact, promoted by the governor of Jalisco, represents three times the budget expansion requested by organizations such as the Institute of Transparency, Public Information and Protection of Personal Data of the State of Jalisco (Itei), asserted the PAN deputy Mirelle Montes Agredano.

He argued that, Regardless of its cost, the consultation should not happen, since the head of the state Executive Power has the power to present reform initiatives regarding the fiscal issue.

“Those 29 million pesos that this consultation is going to include, which in a week increased twice, and I hope it will not increase because if not after a while they will say that the consultation cost more than 30 million, that represents three times the expansion budget that the Itei requests because with that I would work in a comfortable way for a year ”, he explained.

The PAN said that she agrees with the governor’s request for better budgetary treatment to the state, but stressed that she can promote reforms without spending on the consultation.

For his part, Morena’s delegate in Jalisco, Favio Castellanos Polanco, also lashed out at spending on the consultation and accused the governor of using the tool as a promotional mechanism.

“It turns out that the consultation is going to spend more than what was used for the extraordinary election of Tlaquepaque, It is unfortunate. It is a resource that is going to be totally wasted in a query that makes no sense and is totally ridiculous. The governor is trying to get into issues that are not within his competence, “he said.

He added that the Electoral Institute is being used to fulfill a tantrum by the head of the Executive Power.