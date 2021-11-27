Porsche used by Will Smith in Bad Boys movie to go up for auction

This copy of the German brand appeared on the set of Bad Boys, which was filmed in the 90s and now the Mecum Auctions house will look for a new owner for it.

This exclusive model was driven by Smith with his co-star Martin Lawrence and it was recently announced that it will go on sale.

According to some experts the Porsche it could exceed 400 thousand dollars, that is, more than 8 million pesos.

This specimen of the Mark German appeared on the set of Bad Boys which was filmed in the 90s and now the house Mecum Auctions will look for a new owner.

It should be noted that this sports car from the Stuttgart firm was owned by the director of the film Michael Bay, who bought the model when the recording ended.

Subsequently, the turbo passed into the hands of the producer Pat sandstone who had it for three chaos until he beat a collector in Porsche models.

However, its appearance in the cinema did not stop there because in 2020 it reappeared with the premiere of the third part of Bad Boys for Life.

Characteristics Porsche

The model is in good condition and has a total distance of 55,355 kilometers.

It has a leather interior, alloy wheels Speedline with five arms, air conditioning and a stereo system with cassette.

This model is quite rare since only 350 units were marketed.