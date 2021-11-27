Physical stores in the US regain their appeal during “Black Friday”

NEW YORK.- The stores physics regained their leading role in the “Black friday“American this year, where avid shoppers again formed long queues early in the day in front of the country’s department stores, reflecting a relative return to normalcy, although the pandemic continued to affect the availability of some products.

In front of the iconic Macy’s department store, in the heart of New York, hundreds of people waited anxiously to pass through its doors at 6 in the morning, when they opened after having been closed for the previous day, the Thanksgiving Day.

Macy’s races were also seen at the American Dream Mall, one of the most important shopping centers on the east coast of the United States, where customers flocked despite problems in the supply chains caused by covid-19 this year were translated into sales considerably smaller.

THE FIGURES OF “BLACK FRIDAY“

For this year, the National Association of Retailers of the United States (NRF) predicts that 64% of buyers will go to stores physical, unlike in 2020, when the pandemic forced many of the transactions to be online.

Even so, it is estimated that online shopping will continue to be powerful, and according to data from Adobe Analytics, between 8,800 and 9,600 million dollars will be spent, compared to 9,030 million in 2020.

In total, and despite the high inflation rates registered in the country, it is expected that almost two million more people than last year will make purchases from the country itself. Thanksgiving Day, going by “Black friday“and until the”Cyber ​​monday“, according to estimates by the NRF.

“We are looking forward to another record breaking holiday season, and Thanksgiving weekend is going to play a huge role,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said in a statement.

THE SALES

Experts point out that the fact that the volume of purchases may break all-time highs is not precisely due to the fact that prices are especially lowered, because the problems that the United States has experienced in its supply chain as a result of the pandemic have led to a limited supply of some products.

For example, video game consoles are in high demand and in low supply, so video game consoles are sales they have been lower, explained Julie Ramhold, an analyst at DealNews.com.

“You should buy the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X or S as soon as possible,” said Ramhold, who said that stocks of these products in the last year have been low.

It is also estimated that sales of household appliances are an average of 8.4%, compared to 17.2% in 2020, and that the prices of sports products fall only 5.9%, compared to 13% last year.

The department store chain Nordstrom, for example, has assured that it faces a shortage of stocks, while Gap has assured that its sales in the third quarter of the year have been reduced as a result of this lack of “stock”.

On the other hand, other analysts point out that the older sales could occur after “Black friday“as product delivery delays, mainly linked to congestion at US ports of entry, could lead to overstock for retailers after the deadline.

“At some point, the backorders will come in and they will have more than they need,” explained Brad’s Deals spokesperson Casey Runyan.

