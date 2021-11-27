With the arrival of the month of November, in addition to the Christmas offers, comes one of the most important times of the year for the video game industry, such as the celebration of the games of the year awards, with The Game Awards as references, but with many other media immersed in this process.

After unveiling the first of the GOTY of the year, which has fallen into the hands of Resident Evil: Village, the eighth numbered installment of the Capcom franchise, now It seems that Phil Spencer is clear about his game of the year, about which he has spoken in a conversation with Larry Hyrb.

Phil Spencer is clear about his game of the year

For the boss of Xbox, the best game of the year has been, neither more nor less than Psychonauts 2. The Compulsion Games title is the one that has managed to reach the title of best game of the year for Spencer, ensuring that it has been the best game that the study has developed to date.

Frankly, for me [Psychonauts 2] it’s probably my game of the year, just [un] fantastic game. In my opinion, as a fan of Double Fine, [es] the best game they ever made.

It remains to be seen how the Compulsion Games title fares in galas as important as The Game Awards, but to begin with, it has already managed to win the award for best Xbox game of the year at the Golden Joystick Award.

Psychonauts 2 is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PS5, and PC.