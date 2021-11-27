Peso falls for the seventh day; already loses more than 9.4% in 2021

The Mexican peso fell against him American dollar for the seventh consecutive day on Friday. The local currency extended its negative streak amid a wave of risk aversion in the markets related to the pandemic.

A new variant of Covid-19 it was detected in South Africa. The European Union and the United Kingdom have tightened their border controls, while scientists try to investigate the characteristics of this variant of the global virus.

The exchange rate closed this session at 21.8335 units per dollar against 21.5564 units in its record yesterday, with official data from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico). This meant a loss of 27.71 cents or 1.29 percent.

In seven days with falls, from a close of 20.6688 units on Wednesday the 17th, the peso accumulates a loss of 1 peso 16 cents or 5.64 percent. In the year, compared to its 19.95 units in 2020, it has lost 9.44 percent.

In its worst moment of the day, the parity reached a maximum of 22,1510 units per dollar and broke the 22 peso barrier, something not seen since September 30, 2020. It is the weakest level of the peso in 14 months.

What is most concerning about the new strain at the moment is how little we know about it, with early indications that it could be more troublesome than Delta. The biggest fear is that it is resistant to vaccines, “explained OANDA.

jose.rivera@eleconomista.mx