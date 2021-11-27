Performs IMSS Oaxaca PREVENIMSS Triathlon in Family Medicine Units

Oaxaca, Oax.- Within the framework of the Twelfth National Day of Recovery of Ordinary Services, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Oaxaca will carry out, from November 26 to 28, the PrevenIMSS Triathlon in the Family Medicine Units (UMF) No. 1, 6, 12, 38, 64 and 65.

The head of Medical Benefits in Oaxaca, Dr. Martha Escobar Vásquez, reported that the IMSS through posters makes known the preventive measures against COVID-19 and the reinforcement of these, so that the population knows the recommendations and applies them.

The correct use of the mask, covering the nose and mouth, hand hygiene (hand washing technique and / or use of alcohol gel), healthy distance of 1.5 meters, label sneeze, avoid touching eyes, mouth and nose, as well as , ventilate the home and workplace and clean spaces and objects.

These activities are developed by Nursing staff and Health Promoters; In addition, on Saturday it is planned to carry out COVID-19 prevention activities, consultations in the PrevenIMSS modules and on Sunday a physical activity and nutritional orientation of regional menus.

Food guidance will be provided, meal plans are provided to patients who are overweight and obese, promote daily exercise and a sample of healthy foods and menus with the support of nutrition personnel.

These activities are part of the “120 Days for a single IMSS” strategy, with which the IMSS has managed to significantly reduce the lag caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.