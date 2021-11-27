Parody: What if Silvia Abril were Julia Roberts and Buenafuente, Richard Gere? – Movie news

Disney + uses the comedic couple to parody ‘Pretty Woman’ in their campaign to promote the new adult label Star.

She, all ‘glamor’, enters the room in her perfect red dress and white gloves. “What’s up? How do you see me?”she asks him, who looks at her behind his glasses with an interesting air. “Well, I notice something strange, I don’t know …”. She smiles nervously and touches her belly: “Well, I have turned purple to croissants and you know”he says between nervous laughs. Then comes the necklace moment, which instead of diamonds, is made of macaroni, and other absurd situations that almost always end in laughter.

So it starts The never-before-seen scene from Pretty Woman a parody of Andreu Buenafuente and Silvia Abril to promote the channel Star Disney + what offers adult cinema within the platform.

After Pretty woman other parodies will come from the hand of The TerratInspired by some titles that just hit Star on Disney +.

This campaign is also added to the one starring several ‘youtubers’ and ‘instagramers’ who find how the world out there suddenly becomes your living room. Such as Paula gonu which already has almost 300,000 views.

The Star brand incorporates into the Disney + app thousands of hours of television series and films from Disney creative studios, such as Disney Television Studios (Disney Television Studios and ABC Signature), FX Productions and 20th Century Studios among others, in addition to counting with local content. Star offers a wide catalog of comedy, drama and thriller titles.

Disney + is the ‘streaming’ service that includes, for the first time in one place, movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and The Simpsons, and incorporates more content with the arrival of Star, now available within Disney +. To ensure that the contents are appropriate for family audiences, since February 23 the application has incorporated parental control differentiating the contents by age and even adding a PIN to block the profiles’ access to certain content.