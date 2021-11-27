Paloma Mami wants to give a positive image of women

Paloma Mami is a young Chilean artist who likes to tell stories of people close to her and also personal through her songs, but especially of strong and valuable women, an image she is interested in promoting in the urban, a genre that has been criticized by objectify women.

“Not only in urban areas, in general in the world women are always going to be criticized more than men, that is why I always give the message that a woman should always be true to herself and believe in her, because no one else will is going to give the support that you can give yourself, it is something that in my family, which is mostly women; they always told me, to trust me, my art and not change my essence, and that is very important because in this genre there are many people who want to change you, depending on what you hit, but at the end of the day each one is unique and that is what takes you very far “.

At just 22 years old, Paloma Rocío Castillo, real name of this Chilean-American singer, has had very important achievements in her short career, which began in Santiago de Chile in 2018, when she was part of a talent show, because from there everything has been uphill, achieving things like reaching 3.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify in 2019, surpassing it Mon Laferte, be nominated at the MTV Millennial Awards 2019 in the category “Viral Artist” or a nomination for Latin Grammy in 2021.

“Every day I wake up very grateful to the universe, to my fans, to everything that has happened in my career in such a short time, that I hope to continue growing and having more achievements; I like to challenge myself and be constantly improving and learning ”.

Being nominated for a Latin Grammy for Best New Artist, for her first album Sueños de Dalí, was something that Paloma says she did not expect, especially because she considers it an important recognition that comes very early in her career, but it is something that commits her to do a better job on her next album.

“There is always pressure to do it, I always set myself that goal of improving my songs, of breaking my own records, that’s why I will not try to be competing with Dalí’s Dreams, but I will try to reach the same level because that album for me was amazing and I’m so proud of the music that I created. “

Paloma Mami is currently promoting the single “Cosas de la vida”, which is a preview of what will be her next album; which has so far more than four million views on YouTube, in the month it has been on the platform.

“When I write, everything around me inspires me, not necessarily something that happens to me or affects me personally, if someone tells me their story as I am, I am a very empathetic person and everything I write is as if it happened to me, then I was inspired by all the broken hearts in the world ”.

Although Things of Life is the first cut of what will be her second album, Paloma assures that not everything will sound the same, because if there is something she likes, it is to experiment with other genres and with fusions.

“With Sueños de Dalí I experimented a lot, but with things that I am more comfortable with, such as trap and R&B, and now I will do so with what is not as familiar to me as ballads.”

Being born in New York, where he developed his childhood and part of his adolescence, and living in Chile, where his parents are from, is a factor that has helped him to have a broader panorama of what he wants to do in the music, because it has received different influences from both parties and that in the end it can merge.

“I am very faithful to my essence, to what I sing, to my style, to the way I express myself, I consider that that is what makes me unique. I think that each artist who is out there, who is making music and is breaking it, has his own essence, so the best thing is to be true to myself ”.

Paloma is in Mexico, because today she will participate in the Flow Fest, in what will be one of the first festivals to return to activity after the pandemic.

“I’m very nervous but happy in every way, but I’m ready, I had a great time at a show I did two weeks ago in Monterrey, it was incredible, now we are going to see how Mexico City becomes.”

In this Flow Fest poster, Paloma Mami’s name is not the only female that appears, there are also Nathy Peluso, Tokischa, Nesi, La Gabi, La Zowi, Pincesa Alba and Salma, which makes up a strong feminine presence.

“We women are growing too much, I feel that in the last two years they have been above everything and now there are many women of different styles, with fresh and new proposals that is incredible, it is time that we have to add life to music urban ”.

For this presentation, Paloma will play the songs from her album Sueños de Dalí live for the first time, but above all she wants to have a good time on stage, because it was a long time for her to be away from contact with her followers, her team of work, its musicians and dancers.

“I feel in my element again, because it is another energy when one is on stage singing, sharing time with all the fans and with people who do not know you, I love that process, but I am excited about today.”

