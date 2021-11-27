one of the most powerful falls in price

You can’t go wrong with this high-end Xiaomi, it comes with everything you could ask for.

You can take the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G with 50 euros discount thanks to one of the offers of the Black friday on Amazon. The Xiaomi smartphone arrives with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. In addition, if you are a Prime user, you will receive it quickly and totally free.

You have the opportunity to get hold of one of Xiaomi’s most powerful smartphones at a very tempting price. It is a very good purchase if you are looking for top features without ending up with 1,000 euros from your bank account.

Buy the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G with a 50 euro discount

The Xiaomi terminal arrives with a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel and Full HD + resolution. It has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, you will enjoy absolute fluidity. Its softness will not leave you indifferent, nor will the intensity of its colors

Under its chassis is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, the processor with more muscle of the American company. We are talking about a chip capable of moving everything with ease, even the most demanding games and applications. The offer that interests us includes the version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

We run into 3 sensors on the back of this Xiaomi 11T Pro: it incorporates a 108 megapixel main camera, a wide angle 8 megapixels and a macro sensor 5 megapixels. On the other hand, in the hole in its front, a 16 megapixel camera.

We do not forget its battery, which reaches 5,000 mAh and tells a surprising 120W fast charge. You will be able to recover all the energy in just a few minutes. This Xiaomi 11T Pro also has NFC and 5G technology, nothing could be missing from a high-end.

If you are looking for something tremendously powerful, a screen with top features, a well-built smartphone, this is your offer. Don’t overthink it, the products are flying this Black Friday.

