One of the authors of ″ West Side Story ″ dies at 91 | Culture | DW

Stephen Sondheim, legend of the American musical comedy and co-author of films such as “West Side Story” (Love without barriers) or “Gypsy”, died this Friday at the age of 91, his lawyer told the New York Times newspaper. Sondheim died suddenly in the morning at his residence in Roxbury, in the northeastern state of Connecticut, after celebrating Thanksgiving with friends the day before, attorney Richard Pappas said.

Born on March 22, 1930 in New York City, Sondheim was involved in musical theater from an early age. He began playing piano at age seven and was a family friend of Oscar Hammerstein II, a member of the famous musical theater writing duo Rodgers and Hammerstein, who wrote plays such as “Oklahoma!” and “The Sound of Music” (The rebel novice).

From television writer to musical author

His first professional writing job was for the television comedy “Topper” in the 1950s. Sondheim’s big breakthrough on Broadway came with “West Side Story” in 1957, in which he composed the lyrics to the songs, with music by Lonard Bernstein, quickly followed by “Gypsy” two years later. West Side Story was made into a movie in 1961, starring Rita Moreno, and a new version directed by Steven Spielberg is expected to be released next month.

Sondheim with Elizabeth Taylor in the studio in 1967 while recording one of the songs on “A Littel Night Music.”

Other hit Sondheim musicals were made into films, including 2014’s “Into the Woods,” starring Meryl Streep, and 2007’s “Sweeney Todd,” starring Johnny Depp. His songs did not usually reach the charts, although he did with “Send in the Clowns” from his 1973 musical “A Little Night Music.” It was recorded by Frank Sinatra, Sarah Vaughan, and Judy Collins, among others.

Author of lyrics and music with awards and recognitions

The first play in which Stephen Sondheim composed both music and lyrics was the 1962 comedy “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” which won a Tony and ran for more than two years on Broadway. In the 70s and 80s, his most productive years, he produced works considered varied and original, including “Company” (1970), “Follies” (1971), “A Little Night Music” (1973), “Pacific Overtures” (1976), “Sweeney Todd” (1979), “Merrily We Roll Along” (1981), and “Into the Woods” (1987).

In total, Sondheim composed both the lyrics and the music for 12 Broadway shows, of which five won a Tony for best musical, and six of them a Tony for best soundtrack, while the show “Sunday in the Park “, who did not receive either of those two awards, he was awarded a Pulitzer. Over the course of his long career, Sondheim won eight Grammys, eight Tony Awards – including the Lifetime Theater special – and an Academy Award.

President Barack Obama awards Sondheim the Presidential Medal of Freedom on November 24, 2015.

He was nominated for other Grammys and Tony’s, as well as two Golden Globes. In 1993, he received a lifetime achievement award from the prestigious Kennedy Center and, in 2015, then-US President Barack Obama awarded Sondheim the Presidential Medal of Freedom for their work.

His name continues in the theater and his music, in the cinema

In 2010, one of Broadway’s theaters, until then known as the Henry Miller, was named in his honor. In 2020, the theater mecca of the United Kingdom, the West End of London, also wanted to pay tribute by baptizing one of its theaters with his name, but Sondheim could not attend that event, after having suffered a spectacular fall.

That same year, his 90th birthday was celebrated in style at a virtual party, courtesy of the coronavirus pandemic, in which figures such as Meryl Streep, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone and Audra McDonald participated. His music continues to appear in movies. Recently, three films nominated for various awards contained his music: “Knives Out”, “Joker” and “Marriage Story”, which precisely contained a scene in which the protagonist, played by Adam Driver, sang “Being Alive”, from show “Company (1970).

lgc (afp / efe / reuters)