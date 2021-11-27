Omicron variant pulls markets and fourth wave is already looming in Mexico

Experts from the World Health Organization (who) determined that the new variant of covid-19 detected in South Africa, which they baptized with the Greek letter omicron, is “risky” and possibly more contagious, which caused the main stock markets to fall.

The panic among investors caused a “Black Friday” that collapsed international oil prices and the loss of some currencies such as the peso, which closed yesterday with a weekly depreciation of 4.85 percent, trading at 21.83 units per dollar, the worst level since September last year.

Likewise, the confirmation of the first cases of omicron contagion in Hong Kong, Israel and Belgium also restricted air travel from various countries to Africa, mainly from the south, where the variant was identified. The United States, Canada and the European Union closed their borders to travelers who have been there.

In the case of Mexico, the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) closed at the lowest since July: CPI it fell 2.24 percent; meanwhile, the main indicator of the Institutional Stock Exchange, the FTSE BIVA, fell 2.29 percent.

The shares of the two main Mexican airlines, Aeromexico and Volaris, they also fell 1.49 and 1.64 percent, respectively. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) He considered that the closure of borders to international flights by the new variant is not the solution to control infections, so other strategies should be sought.

Meanwhile in USA the actions of cruise operators Carnival Corp, Royal Caribbean Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line they fell more than 10 percent each; the actions of United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines they also lost.

Retailers fell as Black Friday kicked off, the start of the holiday shopping season, as the new variant fueled concerns about low in-store traffic and inventory issues.

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average It fell 2.53 percent, while the S&P 500 lost 2.27 percent. The technology index Nasdaq lost 2.23 percent. On Asia, the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed with a fall of 2.53 percent of its main indicator, the Nikkei. The Spanish plummeted 4.96 percent, the biggest drop since June 11, 2020.

The new variant also affected the oil market. The prices of the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) used as a global reference price of North America it was quoted at 68.17 dollars per barrel, lost 10.22 dollars and contracted 13.06 percent; British type hydrocarbon Brent closed at 72.91 dollars a barrel, lost 9.31 dollars, with a fall of 11.55 percent.

Regarding travel, countries of the European Union agreed to suspend flights to seven nations in southern Africa: South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and Eswatini. In addition, the Twenty-seven announced that European residents who come from those countries and that they do have the right to enter the EU They will undergo testing and a quarantine period.

The countries of the EU met after the president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, asked them to stop all flights to southern countries of that continent, affected by the new variant.

The shares of the German airline Lufthansa fell 12.84 percent, while Air France / KML reported a 9.68 percent loss in its share price.

In Mexico, the Ministry of Health reported that it is updating its genomic surveillance protocols before the appearance of omicron, which is why it carries out the “intentional search” of cases so that the sanitary measures taken “are guided by the scientific evidence available ”.

Rebound in the north of the country

The fourth wave of infections appears discreetly in Mexico and the first signs of its arrival are observed in at least three northern states, which show an upturn in virus transmissions SARS-CoV2, according to official figures from the Ministry of Health (Ssa).

The case of Sonora is striking because in the last month positive cases increased 63 percent, going from 804 in the third week of October to 1,314 in the last.

Furthermore, according to the IRAG Network Information System, at least six hospitals in the state are at 100 percent of their occupation in general beds and another three at a level greater than 80 percent of beds occupied.

It should be remembered that Daily Technical Reports that provides the Ssa point out that in this border entity 82 percent of its inhabitants have already been vaccinated with at least one dose, although throughout the border states several inhabitants received the single-dose vaccine from the laboratory Johnson & Johnson.

On Baja California Sur contagions saw an exponential increase. In the last two weeks, the cases increased 186 percent, although the majority were registered in the municipalities of Peace and Comondu, according to State Health Secretariat.

Official reports show that in the week of November 1 to 7, 94 positive cases were reported in the entity, but between November 15 and 21 they rose to 237. After the excessive increase in transmissions, on November 19 the governor Victor Manuel Castro He called on the population to take extreme precautions and continue with sanitary stockings: “This is not the time to lower our guard.”

He explained to the population that they are in time to avoid spending the holidays in a yellow epidemiological traffic light: “We would not want to reach December with a fourth wave of infections on top, much less restrict family life in those times.”

In that entity, the vaccination brigades managed to inoculate 89 percent of the population after applying 795 thousand doses in half a year and thus ranks as the ninth entity with the greatest advance in vaccination nationwide.

Given the rise in infections in the municipalities of Peace, Comondu and Mulege, the State Committee for Health Safety determined to reduce to 50 percent the capacity of economic and recreational activities.

The third entity that presents a clear rebound is Coahuila, since in the last week of October it registered 860 infections and in the period from November 8 to 4, 967, which means an increase of 12.4 percent.

Although the rise is not as impressive as observed in Sonora and in Baja California Sur, on Coahuila There was a clear stabilization of infections around 750 and 800 weekly cases since last September, so the slight rebound observed in the first days of November represents a clear warning.

In fact, last Thursday the State Health Secretariat returned to a yellow traffic light after the increase in cases and hospitalized people, and its owner, Roberto BernalHe pointed out that “if hospitalization continues to increase, we will have to take measures.”

Contagions in the capital

While infections by covid-19 are practically stable in the Mexico City, hospitals are beginning to show higher occupancy levels, since currently 10 of the 64 hospitals that serve this type of patients are at 100 percent of their capacity.

Of the hospitals that are at the top of their capacities, at least four reached their maximum capacity in November, and another six have been at 100 percent for several months, as they are the most frequented by citizens.

While, Mexico yesterday reported 165 new deaths from covid-19 for a total of 293, 614 confirmed deaths, in addition to another 3,445 cases to reach 3 million 879 thousand 836 infections.

In addition, Baja California progressed from orange to yellow epidemiological traffic light, but Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango, Coahuila and Baja California Sur they receded from green to yellow.

Therefore, for the weeks of Monday, November 29 to December 12 of this year, five states will remain on yellow and 27 on green.