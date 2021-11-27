Oil prices fall $ 10 amid concern over new variant of Covid-19

Reuters.- Oil prices plummeted about $ 10 a barrel on Friday, their biggest daily drop since April 2020, as a new variant of Covid-19 scared investors and added to the concern that a supply surplus could increase in the first quarter.

* Oil fell, as did equity markets, fearing that the variant could slow economic growth and demand for fuel.

* Great Britain and European countries have restricted travel from southern Africa, where the variant was detected, while researchers tried to find out if the mutation was resistant to vaccines.

* The World Health Organization (WHO) has designated the new variant as “worrisome”, according to the South African Minister of Health.

* Brent oil was down $ 9.21, or 11.2%, to $ 73.02 a barrel at 1651 GMT. US crude West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was down $ 10.10, or 12.9%, at $ 68.29 a barrel, after the holiday of Thanksgiving Thursday in the United States.

* Both contracts were heading into their fifth week of losses and their biggest declines in absolute terms since April 2020, when WTI traded negative for the first and only time.

* The operators were pending if US crude sinks below $ 70 on Friday, a technical support for the market.

* “The obvious answer to a worrisome new variant is to re-restrict international travel, which is deadly for the oil complex,” said John Kilduff, Partner at Again Capital LLC.

* OPEC + is monitoring the evolution of the new variant of the coronavirus, sources said on Friday, and some expressed concern that it may worsen the prospects for the oil market less than a week before a meeting to set production policy.

