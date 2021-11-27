Oats and 10 other foods that help lower cholesterol, according to Harvard

When it comes to keeping our Health in good condition and above all, control the levels of elements that can result damaging for our body as it is cholesterol, the feeding is key to achieve it, that is why the Harvard Medical School through Harvard Health Publishing, shares 10 food what will they help you control and reduce the levels from cholesterol in your body.

Oatmeal

Of course the oatmeal will occupy the first place, since in addition to being a very healthy food, it contains Soluble fiber that will help you with this purpose, also considering that it is very easy to combine with other food what will help you with the same objective.

Whole grains

like the oatmeal, the whole grains, as the barley, they will help you reduce the cholesterol and with it the risk of heart diseases, in the same way this is due to the great content of Soluble fiber which provide.

Vegetables

The vegetables they are quite rich in Soluble fiber, in addition your body processes them at a speed different from the rest of the food, so the feeling of satiety in your body it will last longer; you can eat from lentils, chickpeas and broad beans until Beans and more.

Vegetables

Vegetables like the aubergines or the okra are excellent options for this, as they have Soluble fiber and they are also low calorie, a very good combination for your heart.

Walnuts

There are many studies that have shown that the consumption of walnuts and nuts like the almonds, the hazelnuts or the peanuts, they are good for him heart, this because they can significantly lower the LDL cholesterol or bad cholesterol.

Nuts and dried fruits are ideal to take care of your heart. Photo: Pixabay

Vegetable oils

The vegetable oils in adequate amounts, they can help you reduce risk from heart disease and the content of cholesterol in your body, so choose those that come from canola, sunflower or safflower.

Fruits

The fruits rich in pectin they will help you in order to lower your cholesterol, since this element is a type of Soluble fiber, therefore the apples, the grapes, the strawberries and the citrus they are ideal for it.

Soy and derivatives

The soy and all the food derived from it how the tofu wave soy milk, are a fairly efficient way to lower the cholesterol of your body, in addition to bringing other benefits to your feeding.

Fish

Fish like him Salmon and the tuna, which have large amounts of Omega 3, are able to help you reduce triglycerides, the cholesterol and protect your heart; they are a good option to replace red meat.

Foods fortified with sterols and stanols

The stanols and sterols they are going to help you lower the cholesterol in your body up to 10%, you can find them in food what have been specifically added with these compounds, from chocolate until Orange juice; the range of options is very large.