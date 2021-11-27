November 28 ephemeris

Madrid, Nov 27 (EFE) .- Ephemeris for Sunday, November 28, 2021:

1493.- On his second trip, Christopher Columbus arrives with his men at Fort Navidad (in Hispaniola), which they find destroyed and with all the Spaniards dead.

1582.- William Shakespeare marries Anne Hathaway.

1814.- In London, The Times newspaper becomes the first in the world to be printed with a steam engine.

1848.- The Swiss city of Bern is recognized as the capital of the Helvetic Confederation.

1893.- In New Zealand, women vote for the first time in history in a national election. They are allowed to vote but not be candidates.

1912.- The National Assembly proclaims the independence of Albania.

1924.- Publication of the novel “The Magic Mountain”, by the German writer Thomas Mann.

1936.- Spanish Civil War. The playwright Pedro Muñoz Seca was shot in Paracuellos del Jarama (Madrid).

1942.- About 500 people are burned to death in the fire at the Cocoanut Grove nightclub in Boston (USA).

1943.- The Tehran Conference between Churchill, Roosevelt and Stalin begins, for the organization of the world after the anticipated victory of the allies.

1960.- Mauritania achieves independence from France.

1971.- The Prime Minister of Jordan, Wasfi Tell, assassinated in Cairo by three Palestinian terrorists.

1983.- Francisco Ayala is awarded the National Narrative Prize.

1984.- Yasser Arafat resigns as president of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), although a few hours later he withdraws his resignation at the request of his co-religionists.

1994.- The Peruvian writer Mario Vargas Llosa obtains the Cervantes Prize, the highest award for Hispanic Literature.

.- Norway rejects its integration into the EU in a referendum.

1996.- Algeria passes a constitutional reform that reinforces presidentialism and prohibits Islam for political purposes.

2001.- Presidents José María Aznar and George Bush seal the cooperation between the US and Spain in the matter of terrorism in the White House.

2002.- Attack in Mombasa (Kenya): 17 dead and 80 wounded when a car bomb exploded in the Hotel Paraíso, owned by Israel.

2004.- King Abdullah of Jordan signs a decree that withdraws the title of crown prince from his half-brother Hamzeh el Hussein.

2005.- The “Cyber ​​Monday” (cyber Monday) arises in the United States, shopping online.

2010.- The Wikileaks website leaks 250,000 documents that reveal that the US Government instructed its diplomats to spy on foreign politicians and senior UN officials.

.- The EU agrees to a program of financial assistance to Ireland worth 85,000 million euros.

2013.- In Spain, the seventh educational reform of democracy receives its approval in Congress thanks to the absolute majority of the PP.

2014.- More than 100 people die in an attack against a mosque in the city of Kano, in Nigeria.

2016.- 71 of the 77 occupants of a plane that crashed near Medellín (Colombia) and in which 22 players of the Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense were traveling died.

2017.- The Minister of Culture, Íñigo Méndez de Vigo, orders that Catalonia return the goods of the Sijena Monastery (Huesca).

2019.- The European Parliament declares the climate emergency in the EU.

BIRTHS

———–

1820.- Friedrich Engels, German philosopher.

1857.- Alfonso XII, King of Spain.

1895.- José Iturbi, Spanish pianist and conductor.

1907.- Alberto Moravia, Italian novelist.

1908.- Claude Levi-Strauss, French philosopher and ethnologist.

1912.- Eugenio Fernández Granell, Spanish painter and writer.

1918.- Kiko Ledgard, Peruvian presenter and actor.

1920.- Sagrario Ramírez Gallardo, Spanish chemist, inventor of solid gasoline.

1925.- Umberto Veronesi, Italian oncologist and researcher.

1931.- María Victoria Atencia, Spanish poet.

1936.- Philippe Sollers (Philippe Joyaux), French writer.

1941.- Laura Antonelli (Antonaz), Italian actress.

1950.- Ed Harris, American actor.

1957.- Gaspar Llamazares, Spanish politician.

1958.- Francesc Antich, Spanish politician, former president of the Balearic Government.

1960.- John Galliano, British fashion designer.

1961.- Ramón García, “Ramontxu”, Spanish radio and television presenter.

.- Alfonso Cuarón, Mexican filmmaker.

1962.- John Stewart, American comedian and television presenter.

1970.- Edouard Philippe, French politician, former Prime Minister of France.

1975.- Pablo Ruz, Spanish judge.

1976.- Juana Acosta, Hispanic-Colombian actress.

1987.- Karen Gillan, British actress born in Scotland.

1992.- Jake Miller, American singer.

.- Adam Hicks, American actor and singer.

DEATHS

———–

1859.- Washington Irving, American writer.

1947.- Philippe Leclerc, French military man.

1954.- Enrico Fermi, Italian physicist, Nobel Prize winner in 1938.

1962.- Guillermina, Queen of the Netherlands.

1968.- Enid Blyton, English writer.

1966.- José Isbert, Spanish actor.

1994.- Vicente Enrique y Tarancón, Spanish cardinal.

2007.- Elly Beinhorn, German aviator.

2010.- Leslie Nielsen, Canadian actor.

.- Samuel T. Cohen, American physicist, inventor of the neutron bomb.

2011.- Jaime González Chas, Spanish Olympic shooter.

2014.- Roberto Gómez Bolaños “Chespirito”, Mexican humorist.

2015.- José María Mendiluce, Spanish writer and politician.

2016.- Cléber Santana, Brazilian soccer player.

2020.- Juan de Dios Román, former national handball coach.

.- David Prowse, British actor who played Darth Vader in Star Wars.

