North West, daughter of Kim Kardashian, already has TikTok and is a sensation

Having the last name Kardashian-Jenner has become synonymous with popularity in social networks, as all members of this family accumulate millions of followers. In fact, these famous sisters have taken advantage of the reach on their digital platforms to boost their businesses, which has worked very well for them. But beyond this aspect, the members of this media clan, usually share in their accounts some glimpses of their family life, including their facets as mothers. But despite this openness, the daughters of Kris jenner They have been firm in their stance not to allow their children, all minors, to have social media profiles. Kourtney revealed in May that his eldest son, Mason Disick, opened accounts at the beginning of the pandemic, which she was quick to close. However, it seems that his sister Kim she’s getting a little more flexible on this issue, as she just gave her thumbs up for her daughter to North have a profile on TikTok, yes, with proper supervision, in fact the account bears the names of both. In her debut on this platform, the eight-year-old girl shared a video of a spa day with her famous mother, which immediately accumulated thousands of likes, And this was not the only clip, because in just a few hours mother and daughter shared more than a dozen: from glimpses of their Thanksgiving celebration, to dances and a brief collaboration with Penelope Disick, daughter of Kourtney. Click below to see more of North’s foray into the fashion platform.

