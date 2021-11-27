Nicolas Cage and other actors who are relatives of the director

The American film director celebrates 82 years with a magnificent contribution to the seventh art, which goes from the trilogy of The Godfather, going by Apocalysis Now until Bram Stoker’s Dracula. However, not everyone knows that the filmmaker also has a family full of artists.

Francis Ford Coppola celebrates its 82 years with an impeccable career in the cinema. His career in the seventh art includes films of the stature of The Godfather, Apocalysis Now, Bram Stoker’s Dracula and others less popular but just as magnificent as The conversation or The street law, starring a young man Matt Dillon, Mickey Rourke and Nicolas Cage.

However, not everyone knows that the filmmaker has a family full of artists. In fact, his daughter Sofia Coppola She is also a famous film director recognized for her work in Lost in translation and Marie Antoinette.

But there is more. Coppola has brothers and nephews who are also involved in acting. In case you didn’t know, Cage is one of them. Sight.

Not just Nicolas Cage: other actors you didn’t know are Francis Ford Coppola’s family

If you are not a big fan of famous life, you may not know yet, that Nicolas Cage He is the nephew of Francis Ford Coppola. The American actor and producer is the son of the literature professor August Floyd Coppola, brother of the director and the dancer Joy vogelsang.

When he decided to start his acting career, the protagonist of The legend of the lost treasure He decided to change his name so that the public would not believe that his uncle was helping him in his career. In this way, he chose a new surname inspired by the superhero of Marvel, Luke cage.

On the other hand, Coppola is also the brother of Talia shire, who interprets in The Godfather to Connie Corleone already Adrianna Pennino Balboa in the saga of Rocky.

Shire married Jack Schwartzman and had two sons who are also involved in acting and music. Is about Jason schwartzman, known for his roles in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Saving Mr. Banks, among other titles.

His younger brother is Robert Schwartzman, whom you surely remember for his character in The princess’s Diary next to Anne Hathaway. Despite the great success of the film by Disney, the interpreter preferred to continue his career in music. He’s the leader of a rock band called Rooney.