New trailer for the Tragedy of Macbeth on Apple TV +

Apple continues to sponsor its series and original content on Apple TV + especially now that Christmas is approaching. These dates are always a good time to attract new subscribers with the hook of new quality content. For this, the American company has just launched what is a new trailer for the series The Tragedy of Macbeth It will be released later, according to forecasts, in January.

A new clip of The Tragedy of Macbeth has been publicized by Apple through its YouTube channel. The sequence shows the murder of King Duncan. Directed by Oscar winner Joel Coen and starring Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, the Shakespeare adaptation has been filmed in black and white. It will be available on Apple TV + from January 14. However, it will hit theaters earlier, at Christmas.