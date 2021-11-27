NBA applies a new sanction to LeBron James

THE ANGELS.

The NBA fined this Friday to Lebron James, the superstar of the Los Angeles Lakers, with 15 thousand dollars for making an “obscene gesture” on the court and also warned him for the use of offensive language.

James, 36, made the gesture on Wednesday after scoring a triple down the stretch victory in overtime on the court of the Indiana Pacers (126-114).

One day before, the forward could not play in the loss to the New York Knicks (106-100) due to the first suspension in his 18-year career.

James received a game suspension for his altercation Sunday with Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart, who was hit hard in the face in a contest for a rebound. Stewart, 20, also received a two-game penalty for his repeated attempts to chase James on the court.

This Friday, the The NBA also issued a warning to LeBron “for using foul language.” when he was asked about the suspension during the press conference after the game against the Pacers, according to the statement released by the league.

On November 12, The NBA fined Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet $ 15,000 for making a gesture similar to James.

