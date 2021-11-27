Natalie Portman praises the “only older man who guided me without ever behaving disgustingly”

Natalie Portman in Closer

Throughout many years of his career, and still today, Natalie Portman he does not stop fighting against the sexualization of his figure. Since her first on-screen work in ‘The Perfect Killer’, the actress suffered all kinds of inappropriate comments and – on several occasions – expressed that, even though she was a minor, she had to deal with inappropriate opinions and attitudes. In an interview produced for a book based on the work of Mike Nichols, Portman singled out that director for the respect with which he treated her in the projects they shared.

The actress first worked with Nichols in 2001, for the stage play The Seagull, next to Meryl streep and Philip Seymour Hoffman. And in the book Mike Nichols, A Life, Portman recalled that collaboration: “At that time I was 19 years old and I had never done so much research for a character, except when I played Anne Frank on stage. I was there and I saw how Phil kept writing down questions in his notebook, or how Meryl improvised songs and wrote them down on a piece of paper that he kept in his pocket, in case he felt that his character needed to sing something.

In this context, Natalie said that Nichols gave her the confidence to immerse herself on stage with those two greats of acting, without ever mistrusting their talent.

She returned to work with the director in 2004, on the film Closer, which also participated Julia Roberts, Jude Law and Clive Owen. In that feature film, she played a stripper And, in his own words, it was one of the most important filming experiences of his career.

In another excerpt from the interview for the same book, he recalled: “He was the only older man who guided me without ever behaving disgustingly.. I think he was a real feminist. In the way you work, he just saw you as a talented, creative and interesting person. That is an extraordinarily peculiar quality that very few directors of his generation share ”.

Regarding the scenes of a sexual nature that Natalie had in that film, different testimonies say that Nichols was very respectful, that he made sure that his protagonist felt comfortable with each of the images and the costumes, and that he did not begin to film until she approved. On this, Portman added: “He did a lot for me. I already wish I had that gift to guide another person as he did with me ”.

