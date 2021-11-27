NASA shows new images of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune

The images were the last taken by Hubble before going out of circulation. Photo: NASA

The hubble telescope NASA shared new images of the planets: Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune taken in days gone by.

These distant worlds are composed mainly of scold gaseous opes of hydrogen, helium, ammonia, methane and deep water around a compact, intensely hot and compact core, according to the space agency.

Every year, the Hubble telescope goes on a visual “grand tour” of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune. NASA appoints this program Outer Planets Atmospheres Legacy (Legacy of the atmosphere of the outer planets), whose purpose is to give a kind of cosmic climate report to planetary scientists and astronomers on Earth that allows them to observe what has changed and what remains the same.

NASA released the photos of this year’s grand tour. The gallery of portraits of the planets show their active stripes, ethereal rings, giant storms and raging winds.

The space agency hopes the results will help scientists understand the dynamics of gas giant planets, both in our own solar system and in other stars, and help them understand a little better how Earth’s atmosphere works.

Jupiter

The images of Jupiter they track the ever-changing landscape of its turbulent atmosphere, where several new storms are making their mark, and the pace of color changes near the planet’s equator continues to amaze researchers.

Saturn

Hubble’s new look at Saturn September 12 shows extreme and rapid color changes of the bands in the northern hemisphere of the planet, where we are now in early fall. The bands have varied throughout the Hubble observations in both 2019 and 2020.

Uranus

The view of Uranus Hubble’s October 25th brings the planet’s bright north polar hood into the spotlight. It is spring in the Northern Hemisphere and the increased ultraviolet radiation absorbed from the Sun appears to be causing the polar region to light up.

Neptune

In observations taken on September 7, the researchers found that the dark spot of Neptune, which was recently found to have changed course as it moved toward the equator, is still visible in this image, along with a darkened northern hemisphere.

Hubble says goodbye and “James Webb” arrives

