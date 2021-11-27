Nacho Ambriz is fired from the Spanish team for poor results

Spain.- Only a few months after the announcement of Ignacio Ambriz as the coach of Huesca of the Second Division of Spanish SoccerNow the same club announced the dismissal of the Mexican due to the accumulation of bad results since the 2021-2022 season began, for which they have decided to thank him.

“The Board of Directors of the Sociedad Deportiva Huesca has decided relieve Nacho Ambriz and his coaching staff at the head of the premier team, which they arrived at at the beginning of this season, “reads the farewell message from the Spanish team to Nacho Ambriz.

The decision to separate their paths had to do with the followed by bad games that the team has had in the Second Division of Spain. Nacho Ambriz left Huesca in 12th place with 15 points, the product of 4 wins, 3 draws and 5 losses, a somewhat balanced record but far from the goal of being among the best in the division.

The last participation of the Mexican was just this Sunday when they visited the Burgos and where they fell 3-1 which helped much more than it seems for the board to make the decision to cut Nacho from the team after so few games with a long season ahead.

Nacho Ambriz leaves the Huesca of Spain | Photo: Capture

Nacho Ambriz, now without a team to train, could return to Mexico or look for a new opportunity in soccer abroad, only that it would make it difficult for him to find it now that he is starting the tournaments. One of the possibilities is to see him again in Liga MX for the Clausura 2022 or that he decides to take a break since he has not stopped for a long time.

Ambriz’s last team in Mexico was the Lion with which he was champion, he also tried his luck with Chivas, America among others. It must be remembered that also in his last tournament he was in serious health due to complications from pneumonia and Covid-19, so a break would not be bad for him to start over in search of a new opportunity.