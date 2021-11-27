Movie Recipes – The Third

Has it happened to you that you finish watching a movie and it turns out that you are craving to eat the dishes that appeared in it? To us, who are very craving, it always happens to us. Here we show you some examples.

Spaghetti in Eat, pray, love

A fundamental part of the evolution of the character of Julia Roberts in Eat Pray Love, is that he learns to leave behind diets and ties regarding what he can eat or not, and discovers that food can be enjoyed and turned into a pleasant experience. And of course, trying those wonderful spaghetti in Italy.

It is all amatriciana spaghetti, which stands out for its dry white wine, tomato and cured sheep’s cheese. Below you can see Julia enjoying this dish.

Galician stew in Snow White

When the seven dwarfs discover that the young Snow White is in her cabin escaping from the Evil Queen, they are not very happy with her presence. In fact, they consider that she may pose a danger to them, as they will undoubtedly go after her, without having compassion for those who protect her. This, until the girl tells them that she knows how to prepare Galician Puchero, the dwarfs’ favorite dish.

But what is the Galician stew? It is a stew with meat and vegetables, where chickpeas stand out. Maybe the dwarfs never had pizza? Here we show you the scene.

Ratatouille soup

At the beginning of the film, when Remy meets Alfredo Linguini, he lends him a hand to fix a soup that ends up enchanting the food critic. It marks a before and after, and turns Alfredo into a kind of myth in the restaurant, who must constantly fight to keep up with such a soup feat.

But if you watch the movie, it doesn’t seem to be more than a broth, right? Well, several experts have dedicated themselves to unraveling the dish, and some say that it includes: leeks, potatoes, onion, garlic, vegetable broth and chives. Would you make it at home?

The Pulp Fiction Cheeseburger

This movie classic also has its gastronomic moment, when John Travolta’s character explains to Jules (Samuel L. Jackson) that the French call the classic Quarter Pound Royale with cheese. But the scene is stolen by the Big Kahuna burger, which we show you below.