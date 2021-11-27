Motherhood challenged Amanda Seyfried’s mental health

Especially considering that this 2021 he achieved his first Oscar nomination thanks to David Fincher’s Mank. Although on a personal level she goes through a complex situation, as the actress confessed that she has to deal with an obsessive compulsive disorder that results in panic attacks, depression and anxiety. And this was a handicap when deciding to become a mother.

This is what the actress has said, who during the promotion of her new film A Mouthful of Air pointed out that she had to face a lot of therapy to avoid falling into postpartum depression. Specifically, Seyfried dates back to four years ago, when she gave birth to her daughter Nina alongside her husband Thomas Sadoki. The protagonist of Mamma Mia says that at that time “she was terrified of suffering from postpartum depression” because of the mental health problems that she was dragging, but the treatments helped her to continue.

“I ended up doing a lot of CBT (cognitive behavioral therapy) therapy. I didn’t suffer from depression and I felt like I had won in some way,” Seyfried confessed about such treatments. “It was difficult, the fight was very difficult, but it was not something that I did not think I could handle,” he continued explaining.

However, it was very different when in 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, she had her second child. The actress confesses that the problem of postpartum depression was easier to face, since she had been taking mediation and never stopped, but the health crisis due to the pandemic and some complications in childbirth added greater traumatic stress.

“I had something that went wrong with my second delivery. The baby was fine, but it was complicated, painful, and it didn’t have to happen, but it happened and it added an extra level of trauma,” Seyfried confessed to People. The actress also explains that due to the problems that the birth left her in her spine, she had to “juggle” with her husband to be able to take care of her children, which was not easy to face when, as a result of the pandemic, the medical services they stopped giving regular medical visits as hospital bills kept coming in.

“At that point, when he was just out of the hospital, I had to feed him while my husband was with my daughter and I had people who could take me back to the hospital,” Seyfried said. “I went to the doctor every week at the end of my pregnancy and all of a sudden it’s like, ‘Bye, here are some hospital bills! I mean, I kept getting them and I’m still recovering from something,” she added.

Nevertheless, Amanda seyfried He ended his intervention by positively assessing his current state of health. “I’m fine. It was something very physical in the spine, but I’m fine,” he reassured. And it is that as he confessed in 2016 in an interview with Allure, he has been taking antidepressants for more than a decade to alleviate his problems of depression and anxiety, although he admitted that over the years he has been bearing it to the point of having been able to reduce his medication dose. Since then, the actress has always been very open when it comes to dealing with her problems, seeking to break the stigmas that still exist in society about mental health.

