Most outstanding Culture, Film and Television news from the week of November 21 to 27, 2021. – Radio Súper Popayán

At Radio Súper Popayán we also have a space for the most outstanding national and international news on culture, film and television, from the week of November 21 to 27, 2021.

El Informattivo is a content produced by Matt Murod.

On these days, The topic of conversation for many Colombians and many people around the world is Encanto, the new Disney animated film inspired by Colombia. There are 5 things you should know before watching the movie in theaters. Charm It is very special for Disney, since it is the 60th film of the most important animation studio in the world; the voices in Spanish are 100% Colombian; Carlos Vives and Sebastián Yatra perform two of the most important songs in the film; the enchantment producers are the same as Zootopia, the animated film in which Shakira was one of the lead singers; finally, Charm It is inspired by the multiculturalism and biodiversity of each region of Colombia.

Who is the Colombian who managed to sell a Creole potato for 130 million pesos? This is Ernesto Restrepo, a living legend of contemporary Colombian art, since his potatoes are in the hands of the most prestigious collectors in Colombia. Ernesto has been known for his potato harvests for more than 30 years, and thanks to his time at the architecture faculty, he mixed his skill as a paper worker with art, thus making sculptures of potatoes in bronze and other materials; However, the one that attracted the most attention was the sculpture of a potato in gold that he made a few years ago and that he sold for 130 million pesos to a Russian collector.

Leonardo DiCaprio, the protagonist of Titanic, and Jennifer Lawrence, the protagonist of The Hunger Games, will star in a new Netflix movie about climate change. In the story, the characters of DiCaprio and Lawrence are two astronomers who warn the United States government of an impending catastrophe, however, the government led by the character of Meryl Streep, ignores the warnings, so the future , not only from the United States, but from the entire world, its days are numbered. The producers of this film say that it will come at the right time, a moment in which human beings must become aware of the damage that we are causing the planet.

Curious fact: Colombian Álvaro Castillo Granada, a well-known reader and writer, said that he has read 27 times the great work of Gabriel García Márquez, One Hundred Years of Solitude. He says that it is a personal joy to reread his underlined pages, his comments and his notes every December 28.

According to the strategic communications agency and consultancy ‘Babel Group’The Colombian personalities that have the most influence on citizens regarding their behavior and decision-making are the following: firstly, there is Daneidy Barrera, better known as ‘Epa Colombia’; then we find Gabriel García Márquez, Colombian Nobel Prize winner for literature; Álvaro Uribe Vélez, former president of Colombia, was chosen in third place; later the businessman Arturo Calle was located; and in fifth place the doctor Manuel Elkin Patarroyo was chosen.

What are the audiovisual productions that are leading or are trending on television, digital platforms and cinema?

In the Colombian televisionFor example, the three most watched programs of the week were the following: in the first place the program Yo Me Llamo was positioned, in the second place was the telenovela Nuevo Rico Nuevo Poor, and in third place we found Noticias Caracol at 7 o’clock at night.

On Netflix They are trending, the Colombian series La Reina del Flow 2, the Colombian telenovela Nuevo rico nuevo poor, and the South Korean series Rumbo al infierno.

On Disney + the series of the Marvel Universe “Hawkeye”, the film Shang Chi; and the movie Jungle Cruise.

In the billboard of the cinemas of Popayán and Colombia various films stand out. For fans of Animation, adventure and comedy, Encanto, the Disney movie inspired by Colombia, is premiering. For those who prefer action, adventure and comedy can see Ghostbusters Legacy; And for those who prefer movies from the Marvel Universe, Eternals is also on the billboard.

Fun closing fact: The magical film world of Harry Potter is celebrating its anniversary, as the first film: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone turned 20 years after being released in theaters. The celebration is so special, that, in many cinemas around the world, the film is back on theaters with some additional scenes that are sure to thrill all fans of the magical world created by the writer JK Rowling.

Content produced by: Matt Murod