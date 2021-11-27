Mexican millionaire recommends buying bitcoin and criticizes the issuance of US money.

The monetary policy of the United States was harshly criticized by the Mexican billionaire businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego.

Salinas Pliego, the third richest man in Mexico, launched a message on his Twitter account, where he stated that the United States “looks more and more like any other irresponsible country in the third world.” Wow! Look at the scale of the creation of fake money, ”he added.

The tweet is accompanied by a graph that shows the total value of the Federal Reserve (Fed) assets from 2005 to 2021. So far, in that country, they have printed more than USD 8.7 trillion. This is more than double what there was at the beginning of 2020, which was about USD 3.4 trillion.

In the same Twitter message, the Mexican businessman and owner of Banco Azteca said that “it is time to buy bitcoin”. Salinas has publicly acknowledged that part of his investment portfolio is in the leading cryptocurrency.

Ricardo Salinas is surprised by the monetary issue of the United States and compares it with that of third world countries.

In fact, last June, he assured that his financial institution was working on the creation of a platform to bring bitcoin to its clients and to “continue promoting freedom,” a fact reported by CriptoNoticias.

However, the Mexican authorities have reiterated on several occasions that banks in that country cannot operate with crypto assets, according to the Fintech Law.

Everything indicates that the United States will not stop issuing dollars

Despite the warnings of businessmen like Salinas Pliego, The future of the United States, in relation to the issuance of dollars, does not seem to change in the long term.

This is due, among other things, to the ratification of Jerome Powell at the head of the Federal Reserve. The official has been in office since 2018, after being appointed at the end of 2017 by former US President Donald Trump.

Powell ordered a landmark issuance of dollars in 2020 and he is pointed out as one of the main responsible for the almost unprecedented inflationary crisis that the United States is experiencing.

All this, without counting, that more dollars will continue to be issued after the approval of the Infrastructure Law. This law, which also adds new taxes to the cryptocurrency industry, allows up to USD 1.3 trillion to be spent on various transportation projects.