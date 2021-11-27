Mets and Red Sox announced new contracts – SwingCompleto

By Dency Milan

In the last hours, two of the traditional and favorite teams, have made movements in their payrolls after a few quiet days in the winter market of Major League Baseball-MLB.

Teams that are active in opposing leagues, have made two movements without much noise, but that in the long run can contribute a lot to their aspirations for the 2022 season.

We started with the lukewarm move made by the Fenway Park-based team, the American League Red Sox. The ensemble has signed a one-year contract to the right of 30 years Michael Wacha, coming from a direct rival, the Tamba Bay Rays. Reported Jeff Passan.

Right-hander Michael Wacha and the Boston Red Sox are finalizing a one-year contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Wacha, 30, was solid in a starting role for Tampa Bay last season and is expected to bring depth to the Red Sox’s rotation. Deal is pending a physical. – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 26, 2021

Michael comes to fill the gap in the rotation left by left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez who signed with the Detroit Tigers. He will join a rotation with hit names and winners. Chris Sale, Nathan Eovaldi and Nick Pivetta, to mention the most prominent.

The right-hander comes from a weak season with the Tampa team, before he had another discreet with the New York Mets, after having pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals for seven seasons (2013-2019). With 124 and two-thirds in 23 starts, he set a negative 3-5 record, 3.05 ERA, with 123 strikeouts and 31 walks. Despite working below the league average of 22.9% strikeout rate and a solid walking percentage of 5.9%, the 30-year-old struggled to not be scored on runs. Wacha pitched to a high ERA, in large part because of the 23 home runs (1.66 home runs per nine innings) allowed.

In recent years this negative line has been constant in his work as a pitcher, allowing amounts greater than those allowed in his early years, however his strikeout and walk rate has been below average.

That is why perhaps the Boston Red Sox offered only one year to sign him, noting that his performance in recent seasons has not been outstanding. But what leaves no doubt that it can be a low impact change that can be turned into profit.

The New York Mets signed two players

The Queens-based group reached an agreement on Friday afternoon with the infielder Eduardo Escobar, for two years and a guaranteed 20 million, in addition to a club option for 2024. With this addition they are replacing free agent Javier Báez who has been in talks with other teams.

Outfielder Mark Canha and the New York Mets are nearing a deal, league sources tell ESPN. Canha, 32, is a versatile, high-on-base guy who can play all three outfield positions and first base. When finalized as expected, the Mets will have gotten better. – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 27, 2021

Eduardo is coming off a two-team season, maintaining a high performance that led him to be traded on the deadline from the Arizona Diamondbacks to the Milwaukee Brewers.

His performance led him to participate in the All-Star Game, for the first time at 32 years old. With this addition, he joins Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil and JD Davis. In addition to the possible incorporation of Robinson Canó suspended for doping, although with 39 years they must alternate the game around the second pad.

The other addition is Mark Canha to the New York Mets outfield from the Oakland Athletics after seven seasons. With an average projection for 2022, the Mets have added a decent outfielder who does his job, both on defense and at home plate. With 32 years and an acceptable step by the Major Leagues-MLB with a single team, he must contribute to the metropolitans to stay in the fight for the top of the East Division of the National League.

Mark signed for a two-year, $ 26 million guarantee, plus the club’s option at the end of the contract, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

No doubt both teams made interesting moves that helped their intentions to stay in the game heading into the postseason. It only remains to wait for the development of what is executed in the offices, it has its fruits on the ground.