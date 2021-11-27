MET Gala: Gigi Hadid and Megan Fox took all eyes with their stunning looks

USA-. Gigi hadid and Megan fox they took over the looks on the red carpet of the MET Gala. Both women stand out where they are for their beauty, and although from different worlds, both Hadid and Fox have in common their friendship with the clan Kardashian / Jenner. Celebrities not only drew attention for their outfits, but also for their daring look changes with hair.

An outfit is not complete without the correct accessories and the ideal hairstyle, a matter that Hadid and Fox they understand perfectly. She took the steps of the red carpet in an elegant white satin dress from Prada. This one accessorized with a vibrant red ponytail, black gloves, and matching tights. The model returned to the red carpet after becoming a mom and with her renewed style as a redhead.

“(My daughter) turns one year old next week and I feel like I’ve been in mommy mode. I’ve been to the farm every day in my sweatpants and our matching messy bows. Tonight I’m showing her what it means to dress smartly, own it and have balance, ”the model told Keke palmer. Hadid is Khai’s mother along with Zayn Malik.

Instagram: @metmuseum

Secondly, Megan fox She also looked sexy on the red carpet. Just the night before, the actress wore a completely different look to accompany her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly to the MTV VMAs, which was praised on social media. In the MET Gala, Fox surprised with a fringe that he did not have the day before. “My first Met, thanks for having me. It was a crazy few days. Grateful for this life, “she later wrote in Instagram.

The actress walked in a vibrant red dress from Dundas trimmed in some sectors and with a long tail at one end. This one she paired with a braid, her new bangs, and red heels. “I am not afraid of being sexy. A woman who is intelligent and also knows how to turn her beauty into a weapon… there is nothing more dangerous than that, ”he told her. Fox to Keke palmer.