Megan Fox red hot with an amazing photoshoot

Megan Fox could be part of the DC Extended Universe and her fans are totally in love with the idea. The 35-year-old American actress and model is one of the most popular in the film industry in the science fiction genre.

The personal work assistant of Megan, Madison Bigos, shared the following message: “Poison Ivy? Expecting a call very soon. ” The statement of the aforementioned assistant infers that the American is already in the process to be able to take over the role of the popular Batman villain.

Topics

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker