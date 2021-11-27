Megan Fox red hot with an amazing photoshoot

Megan Fox could be part of the DC Extended Universe and her fans are totally in love with the idea. The 35-year-old American actress and model is one of the most popular in the film industry in the science fiction genre.

The personal work assistant of Megan, Madison Bigos, shared the following message: “Poison Ivy? Expecting a call very soon. ” The statement of the aforementioned assistant infers that the American is already in the process to be able to take over the role of the popular Batman villain.

A few hours ago, Megan fox He shared two photographs on his official Instagram account that dazzled a large part of his millions of followers around the planet. In the aforementioned pics you can see the native of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, United States displaying all her beauty for a professional photo production. The North American beauty wore a single black garment, her hair down and a delicate make up.

“Kourt, forever is not enough. Welcome to our SKIMS Cotton Shoot: an immersive experience ”was the simple and promotional text that he chose Fox epigraph to accompany his recent snapshots in the popular network of the camera.

Source: Instagram Megan Fox

As expected, this publication whose only protagonist is the Machine Gun Kelly couple quickly received a large number of likes, easily surpassing the barrier of 2 million hearts. In addition, the protagonist of “Transformers” received thousands of comments from her followers, most of them praise and affection towards her slender physical figure, from her most loyal fans.