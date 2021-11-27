Megan Fox hints at dirty antics she and Machine Gun Kelly did at an Airbnb

!Megan fox He made a pretty daring joke on his latest Instagram post! Posing in front of a large marble table, the 35-year-old actress hinted at what she and her boyfriend, the singer Machine Gun Kelly they did while staying at a property rented by the famous Airbnb app

“When I tell you that the table in this air bnb saw some things,” Fox wrote, adding a sweaty emoji.

“I’m very glad it’s not our table anymore,” Kelly, 31, cheekily replied in the comments.

As expected, the comment section quickly filled with people who responded to the actress’s joke.

Fox and Kelly have had no problem flirting publicly and showing their love since they first bonded in May 2020. Last week, the “Jennifer’s Body” actress shared a series of photos on her social media where shows her glamorous outfit to do her activities for the day.

The guitarist, however, chose a small detail from the last photo of the set: the screen of Fox’s phone, with a photo of himself.

The couple first went public with their relationship last summer after Megan appeared in the music video. “Bloody Valentine” of the rocker.

The video came just days after the actress’s ex, Brian Austin Green, confirmed their separation after almost 10 years of marriage. The two share three children: Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Noah Shannon, 8.

Earlier this year, Fox recalled that she first met Kelly on the set of her movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass” in March 2020, telling The Washington Post that she knew the rapper was the one for her. just by looking into his eyes.

