Medicine is necessary to live longer and better

No matter if it is a prescription drug, pills, liquids, vitamins, eye drops, or supplements, the patient should always consult their doctor or nurse before starting a new drug. Likewise, these professionals should be aware of allergies and any reactions or side effects that this patient has had with other medications, such as skin rashes, difficulty breathing, indigestion, dizziness or mood changes.

“Clínica Las Mercedes offers a comprehensive service and in this effort our pharmacy continues to grow and we are committed to ensuring that our patients can receive their medicines on time, informing them about their use and contraindications,” said Martínez, who also highlighted innovation in terms of logistics. automated that allows them to do efficient work.

“For us the most important thing is to make life easier for the elderly, and in this sense we are a pharmacy that offers home delivery services, avoiding long queues and waiting time for our grandparents,” he added.

ACCOMPANYING AND EDUCATING

What is the name of the medicine and why should I take it? What medical condition does it treat? Should I take it with or without food? Is there anything I should not eat or drink when taking this medicine? How long will it take to take effect? These are some of the questions that Miguel Martínez, director of the pharmacy department of Clínica Las Mercedes, strives to answer together with his team of professionals in charge of clarifying each of the doubts of the patients of this medical center.

“The pharmacy started in 2011, and as our patients increased, we had the obligation to grow with them and for them, always based on their needs. In 2016 we arrived in Hialeah, where we currently have more than 11,000 square feet, state-of-the-art machines operate there, we have trained personnel, and a logistics service of which I am proud because we do not neglect any of the requirements of our adults. older, ”said Martínez, who also referred to the teachings that all staff receive from their own patients.

“Our grandparents need to be listened to, their opinion considered, and we dedicate time to them. That is why my commitment to celebrate five decades of Clínica Las Mercedes is to continue listening to your needs, providing you with the best service and the most modern technology. What is promised, is given, that is the key to success ”.

Tips that a patient should consider to protect their health

– Inform your pharmacist if you have trouble digesting the pills, as there may be a liquid or gel medicine to replace the pills.

– Make sure you can read and understand the directions that appear on medicine bottles or boxes.

– Check that you can open the bottle.

– Ask your pharmacist if there are any special instructions on where to store the medicine. For example, should it be kept in the refrigerator or in a dry place?

– Keep medicines out of the reach of children.

– Take medications on time.

– Use the correct amount and turn on the light when handling them.

– Ask your doctor before you stop taking a medicine.

– Do not share, that is, do not take medications that have been prescribed for someone else.