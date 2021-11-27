Maxi Rodríguez, executioner of El Tri in 2006, announced his retirement

The soccer player Maximiliano ‘Maxi’ Rodríguez, announced this Friday, November 26, his football retirement. With 40 years of age and a 22-year career in the pressure circuit, the Argentine national team shared a video of farewell to his career as a player, he assured that he no longer had more to contribute.

“The moment came when I thought it would never come to me or that as a player of soccer we do not want this moment to come to close the race like professional. It is a very difficult decision to make, but at the same time I am very calm, it was many years of career, I think I gave myself to the maximum and that I emptied myself completely, I no longer have anything to give ”.

Maxi’s career began on November 14, 1999 at the age of 18 when he debuted in the Club Atlético Newell’s Old Boys and then launch at European leagues where he played for him Spanish, Atletico Madrid and Liverpool. He also wasted talent in Uruguay when he was part of the Athletic Club Peñarol.

Rodríguez has a very close history with the Mexican team, since in 2006 thanks to his annotation, El Tri was eliminated from the Germany World Cup, when the striker scored a prized target that tied the game off during extra time.

The player raised a League Cup with Liverpool 2011-2012, he left champion with Newell’s Old Boys in 2013 and two leagues and one Super Cup with Peñarol between 2017 and 2019.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: BARCELONA: XAVI HERNÁNDEZ DEMINIED RUMORS ABOUT KUN AGÜERO’S RETREAT